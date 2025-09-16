Large-scale fire breaks out on Khortytsia: forest floor, dry grass, and shrubs are burning

A fire broke out on Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia. Forest floor, dry grass, and shrubs are burning over a significant area, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, the situation is complicated by the island's terrain, which makes it difficult for fire trucks to pass, as well as strong winds and heat.

As of 8:30 PM, the fire was localized to an area of about 4.5 hectares.

40 rescuers and 9 units of State Emergency Service equipment, as well as additional forces from KP "Vodokanal" and Krutoyarivske forestry, are involved in extinguishing the fire.