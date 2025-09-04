The probability of devastating fires on the Iberian Peninsula has increased 40-fold: experts are sounding the alarm

Extremely hot, dry, and windy conditions, which caused one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in the history of the Iberian Peninsula, were 40 times more likely due to climate change. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

In July and August, hundreds of wildfires broke out on the Iberian Peninsula. They spread rapidly due to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius and strong winds.

Fires in Spain and Portugal claimed the lives of eight people, forced the evacuation of over 35,000 people, and burned over 640,000 hectares (1.58 million acres), or approximately two-thirds of the total area burned in Europe this year.

The analysis showed that weather conditions were approximately 30% more intense compared to the pre-industrial era, when significant reliance on fossil fuels began.

According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe has been warming twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s.

Researchers also mentioned other factors contributing to the intensification of wildfires, including large migration processes that have occurred for decades in Spain and Portugal from rural areas to cities. According to the study, this led to the emergence of large neglected overgrown farms and forests, which further fuel the fires.

Researchers believe that vegetation removal using machinery, encouraging the grazing of sheep, horses, and goats, and using other methods such as controlled burning, would reduce the risk during wildfire season.

Gas flaring led to 389 million tons of carbon pollution - media