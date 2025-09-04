The probability of devastating fires on the Iberian Peninsula has increased 40-fold: experts are sounding the alarm

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
08:52 AM • 2496 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 3980 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 6502 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 6614 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 23318 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 35692 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 38791 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36837 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 65673 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27478 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
48%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 271036 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 263596 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 260961 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 254291 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 18661 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 1864 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 5992 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 23318 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 27931 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 65673 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 1866 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 3332 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 12719 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 14960 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 17724 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

The probability of devastating fires on the Iberian Peninsula has increased 40-fold: experts are sounding the alarm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The extremely hot and dry conditions on the Iberian Peninsula, which have caused hundreds of wildfires, have become 40 times more likely due to climate change. These fires have claimed the lives of eight people, evacuated 35,000, and destroyed over 640,000 hectares.

The probability of devastating fires on the Iberian Peninsula has increased 40-fold: experts are sounding the alarm

Extremely hot, dry, and windy conditions, which caused one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in the history of the Iberian Peninsula, were 40 times more likely due to climate change. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

In July and August, hundreds of wildfires broke out on the Iberian Peninsula. They spread rapidly due to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius and strong winds.

Fires in Spain and Portugal claimed the lives of eight people, forced the evacuation of over 35,000 people, and burned over 640,000 hectares (1.58 million acres), or approximately two-thirds of the total area burned in Europe this year.

The analysis showed that weather conditions were approximately 30% more intense compared to the pre-industrial era, when significant reliance on fossil fuels began.

According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe has been warming twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s.

Researchers also mentioned other factors contributing to the intensification of wildfires, including large migration processes that have occurred for decades in Spain and Portugal from rural areas to cities. According to the study, this led to the emergence of large neglected overgrown farms and forests, which further fuel the fires.

Researchers believe that vegetation removal using machinery, encouraging the grazing of sheep, horses, and goats, and using other methods such as controlled burning, would reduce the risk during wildfire season.

Gas flaring led to 389 million tons of carbon pollution - media18.07.25, 13:32 • 5204 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEventsWeather and environment
Associated Press
European Union
Spain
Portugal