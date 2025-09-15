Summer extreme weather in Europe led to short-term losses of €43 billion - analysis

$41.280.03
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 4350 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 24004 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 21520 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 22944 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 30170 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 53178 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 71126 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104831 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86944 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 85148 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.9m/s
35%
753mm
Popular news
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 13998 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 16214 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 11370 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 17768 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 10987 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 7860 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 10989 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 24010 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 19834 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 98508 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Radosław Sikorski
Scott Bessent
He Lifeng
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 6208 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 8146 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 23926 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 30555 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 79713 views
Actual
Starlink
TikTok
Forbes
Financial Times
The Guardian

Summer extreme weather in Europe led to short-term losses of €43 billion - analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

This summer, severe weather conditions in Europe caused short-term economic losses of at least €43 billion. By 2029, these losses are expected to increase to €126 billion.

Summer extreme weather in Europe led to short-term losses of €43 billion - analysis

Severe weather conditions that hit Europe this summer, according to EU estimates, led to short-term economic losses of at least 43 billion euros, and by 2029, these losses are expected to grow to 126 billion euros, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to an express analysis, which was not submitted for peer review but is based on the correlation between weather and economic data published in an academic study this month, the immediate economic damage from one severe summer of heat, drought, and floods amounted to 0.26% of the EU's output in 2024.

The biggest losses were suffered by Cyprus, Greece, Malta, and Bulgaria – each of these countries experienced short-term losses exceeding 1% of their gross value added for 2024 (an indicator similar to GDP). They are followed by other Mediterranean countries, including Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Economists from the University of Mannheim and the European Central Bank called the results "conservative" as they do not account for the record wildfires that swept across Southern Europe last month and the cumulative impact of extreme weather events occurring at the same time.

Serish Usman, an economist at the University of Mannheim and the lead author of the study, stated that the study's "timely estimates" can help policymakers identify targeted support without official data.

Scientists have rushed to determine how much global warming has exacerbated extreme weather events this summer. Studies show that due to climate change, the probability of fires in Spain and Portugal has increased 40-fold, and in Greece and Turkey, 10-fold. The death toll from a "quite devastating" June heatwave is estimated to have tripled in 12 major cities due to pollution caused by planetary warming.

Stephane Hallegatte, the World Bank's lead economist for climate, who was not involved in the study, said it confirms that the broader economic consequences of extreme weather events are more significant than direct ones and last longer than people think. However, he warned that the study used "imperfect proxies" to identify extreme weather events, which is likely to lead to an underestimation of the full costs. Gross value added does not reflect all the costs associated with extreme weather events for people and companies, he added, as well as the benefits of reduced vulnerability.

"Especially when natural disasters affect poor communities and people, the impact on gross value added can be minimal because these people are poor," Hallegatte said. "But that doesn't mean they won't be affected."

NATO's rising military spending to cause sharp surge in emissions - report15.09.25, 08:33 • 2898 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldWeather and environment
European Central Bank
The Guardian
World Bank
European Union
Malta
Greece
Bulgaria
Italy
Spain
Portugal
Turkey
Cyprus