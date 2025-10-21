Airbnb adds messaging and new social features

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
03:33 PM • 2578 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 10818 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 19148 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 14386 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 18409 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 21308 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 21283 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20356 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19119 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17397 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
83%
750mm
Popular news
Increases cancer risk: EU may ban ethanol in antiseptics due to carcinogenic dangerOctober 21, 07:07 AM • 3444 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 36086 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 6606 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCC11:05 AM • 3814 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 15617 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 19148 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 36246 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 37654 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 44715 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 101777 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Bloggers
Marco Rubio
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 15755 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 34557 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 26012 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 82191 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 76644 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating
Gold

Airbnb adds messaging and new social features

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

Airbnb is adding new social features for event attendees, allowing them to communicate and stay connected. The company has also updated its AI-powered chatbot to improve customer support.

Airbnb adds messaging and new social features

Airbnb is adding new social features to its platform that allow event attendees to connect and stay in touch, UNN reports, citing CNBC.

Details

New updates add a messaging feature that allows attendees to communicate with other guests, as well as a dashboard that opens before the event, displaying the profiles of other participants.

Business development director Dave Stevenson said the updated technology aligns with "Airbnb's vision for where it will evolve next." According to Airbnb, users need to opt-in to social features for each event and can opt-out at any time.

Airbnb integrates HotelTonight and expands hotel strategy to compete with travel agencies14.10.25, 21:21 • 2763 views

The updates follow a major overhaul of the travel company's app in May, which brought services like catering and personal training to the platform. These changes also included a reorganization of the company's events-related business.

For many years, the company sought to expand beyond home rentals, but in 2020, it was forced to suspend its operations due to the pandemic, which caused immense damage to the tourism sector. Earlier this year, Airbnb stated that it would invest between $200 million and $250 million in new business opportunities.

During the May app update, Stevenson told CNBC that Airbnb has a "strong foundation" for expanding its offerings.

Airbnb has also updated its AI-powered chatbot, which began rolling out this year, to answer personalized customer support questions. The tool can now cancel bookings or adjust dates upon request and is available in English, Spanish, and French for users in North America.

Other updates include new flexible carousels that show alternative listings that don't match the initial search criteria. Maps will also display nearby attractions, restaurants, and other points of interest, and allow users to switch between different viewing modes.

Airbnb and Booking.com, get ready: the EU is preparing short-term rental rules amid the housing crisis15.10.25, 13:58 • 2876 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldReal Estate
Social network
North America