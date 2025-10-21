Airbnb adds messaging and new social features

Airbnb is adding new social features to its platform that allow event attendees to connect and stay in touch, UNN reports, citing CNBC.

Details

New updates add a messaging feature that allows attendees to communicate with other guests, as well as a dashboard that opens before the event, displaying the profiles of other participants.

Business development director Dave Stevenson said the updated technology aligns with "Airbnb's vision for where it will evolve next." According to Airbnb, users need to opt-in to social features for each event and can opt-out at any time.

The updates follow a major overhaul of the travel company's app in May, which brought services like catering and personal training to the platform. These changes also included a reorganization of the company's events-related business.

For many years, the company sought to expand beyond home rentals, but in 2020, it was forced to suspend its operations due to the pandemic, which caused immense damage to the tourism sector. Earlier this year, Airbnb stated that it would invest between $200 million and $250 million in new business opportunities.

During the May app update, Stevenson told CNBC that Airbnb has a "strong foundation" for expanding its offerings.

Airbnb has also updated its AI-powered chatbot, which began rolling out this year, to answer personalized customer support questions. The tool can now cancel bookings or adjust dates upon request and is available in English, Spanish, and French for users in North America.

Other updates include new flexible carousels that show alternative listings that don't match the initial search criteria. Maps will also display nearby attractions, restaurants, and other points of interest, and allow users to switch between different viewing modes.

