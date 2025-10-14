Airbnb integrates HotelTonight and expands hotel strategy to compete with travel agencies

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
07:16 PM • 1230 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 11859 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 17996 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 14797 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 26693 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 18575 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 26788 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14356 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 24180 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11892 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.7m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhotoOctober 14, 11:07 AM • 10893 views
"Ukrposhta" launches its own parcel lockers with unique features: what awaits UkrainiansOctober 14, 11:19 AM • 10088 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 18355 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 16542 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine03:03 PM • 9598 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 26697 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 26790 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 24181 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 62758 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 63322 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 16570 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 18387 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 31199 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 35721 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 36993 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Gold

Airbnb integrates HotelTonight and expands hotel strategy to compete with travel agencies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Airbnb is simplifying its interface so users can compare and book accommodation and hotels together. The company is integrating HotelTonight's "last-minute booking" technology and partnering with independent hotels.

Airbnb integrates HotelTonight and expands hotel strategy to compete with travel agencies

The new structure is designed to help travelers with different budgets and service levels. This is reported by UNN with reference to Global Data.

Details

Airbnb is expanding its hotel strategy. HotelTonight's "last-minute booking" technology will be integrated into the Airbnb app. Cooperation with independent and boutique hotels is also being strengthened. Along with this, the housing rental function has been updated. The goal is to cover bookings in high-demand markets and compete with online travel agencies.

The acquisition of HotelTonight in 2019 laid the groundwork for same-day and short-notice hotel offerings within Airbnb. After a pause during the pandemic, the company integrated this functionality into a single interface where users can compare and book accommodation and hotels together.

- informs Global Data.

Several key details in the context of Airbnb's new strategy:

  • the company plans to attract business travelers who "prioritize predictable amenities";
    • Airbnb is also working to attract independent hotels, boutiques, and family-run hotels that align with the "local experience" positioning.

      A single interface is offered for convenient comparison and booking of accommodation and hotels together.

      The company aims to expand choice across price points and service levels. The new distribution channel for a global audience will focus on "ensuring occupancy without joining a large brand network."

      Among other things, Airbnb's new hotel strategy involves creating conditions where "users will not switch to other sites if the chosen accommodation is still unavailable." However, interaction with Airbnb's hotel strategy should work and search queries should increase - in the offers of "last-minute hotels" and "boutique hotels."

      Addition

      For online travel agencies such as Booking.com and Expedia, Airbnb's expanded hotel inventory intensifies competition for high-intent queries and last-minute bookings, writes Global Data.

      Recall

      Airbnb is considering a loyalty program that will reward customers not only with points, but also with experiences and services. The company has updated its range of tours and travel services, adding the hiring of chefs and masseurs.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      EconomyReal Estate