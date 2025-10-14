Airbnb integrates HotelTonight and expands hotel strategy to compete with travel agencies

The new structure is designed to help travelers with different budgets and service levels. This is reported by UNN with reference to Global Data.

Details

Airbnb is expanding its hotel strategy. HotelTonight's "last-minute booking" technology will be integrated into the Airbnb app. Cooperation with independent and boutique hotels is also being strengthened. Along with this, the housing rental function has been updated. The goal is to cover bookings in high-demand markets and compete with online travel agencies.

The acquisition of HotelTonight in 2019 laid the groundwork for same-day and short-notice hotel offerings within Airbnb. After a pause during the pandemic, the company integrated this functionality into a single interface where users can compare and book accommodation and hotels together. - informs Global Data.

Several key details in the context of Airbnb's new strategy:

the company plans to attract business travelers who "prioritize predictable amenities";

Airbnb is also working to attract independent hotels, boutiques, and family-run hotels that align with the "local experience" positioning.

A single interface is offered for convenient comparison and booking of accommodation and hotels together.

The company aims to expand choice across price points and service levels. The new distribution channel for a global audience will focus on "ensuring occupancy without joining a large brand network."

Among other things, Airbnb's new hotel strategy involves creating conditions where "users will not switch to other sites if the chosen accommodation is still unavailable." However, interaction with Airbnb's hotel strategy should work and search queries should increase - in the offers of "last-minute hotels" and "boutique hotels."

Addition

For online travel agencies such as Booking.com and Expedia, Airbnb's expanded hotel inventory intensifies competition for high-intent queries and last-minute bookings, writes Global Data.

Recall

Airbnb is considering a loyalty program that will reward customers not only with points, but also with experiences and services. The company has updated its range of tours and travel services, adding the hiring of chefs and masseurs.