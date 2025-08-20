Trump refused Putin's offer for a meeting in Moscow - NYT

US President Donald Trump refused the meeting proposed by the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid discussions about the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as a trilateral follow-up meeting with Trump's participation, The New York Times reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

In one of the most dramatic moments of the day during the visit of European leaders and Zelensky to Washington, Trump reportedly left his guests to call Putin. They discussed the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, as well as a trilateral follow-up meeting with Trump's participation.

Putin proposed Moscow as the venue, a proposal he first made in Anchorage, a senior European diplomat informed about the conversation said. European leaders were intimidated by such a scenario, but Trump politely refused Putin, the diplomat said. - the publication states.

