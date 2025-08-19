$41.260.08
Putin allegedly offered Trump to organize a meeting with Zelensky in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Vladimir Putin allegedly offered Donald Trump to organize a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow. Geneva and Hungary were previously discussed as possible meeting locations.

Putin allegedly offered Trump to organize a meeting with Zelensky in Moscow

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly proposed holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

According to AFP, citing its own sources, "during a conversation with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin proposed meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow."

Earlier, UNN wrote that the White House hopes to hold a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the end of August. 

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron proposes Geneva as a neutral country for the Ukraine-Russia summit. He emphasizes the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine and warns against a hasty peace.

And Reuters, citing its source, claims that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is possible in Hungary.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
