Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar, and Clutch the Eagle: FIFA unveils official mascots for World Cup 2026

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has unveiled the official mascots for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament's mascots will be Maple the moose, Zayu the jaguar, and Clutch the bald eagle, symbolizing the three host countries of the tournament. This was reported by UNN with reference to the FIFA website.

In a celebration as bold and innovative as the tournament itself, FIFA today unveiled the three official mascots for the FIFA World Cup 2026, each symbolizing one of the host countries of the world's biggest sporting event. Maple the moose (Canada), Zayu the jaguar (Mexico), and Clutch the bald eagle (USA) have been carefully designed to reflect the vibrant culture, heritage, and spirit of their countries, uniting to symbolize unity, diversity, and a shared passion for the beautiful game - FIFA stated.

As FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, "these three mascots will play a key role in creating the incredible, fun atmosphere of this game-changing tournament."

They will capture hearts and ignite celebrations across North America and around the world. I can already imagine them on children's T-shirts, greeting football legends, and – also a first for this tournament – starring in video games played by millions worldwide - said Infantino.

Maple the Moose

Maple the Moose was born to roam, traveling through all of Canada's provinces and territories, connecting with people and learning about the country's rich culture. Maple – an artist who loves street style, a music lover, and a dedicated goalkeeper – found his purpose through creativity, resilience, and uncompromising individuality. With a knack for legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership qualities, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable talent - reads the mascot's description.

Zayu the Jaguar

Zayu the Jaguar, originating from the jungles of southern Mexico, embodies the country's rich heritage and energetic spirit. The name Zayu is inspired by unity, strength, and joy. On the field, he transforms into a striker, demonstrating exceptional ingenuity and agility that intimidates defenders. Off the field, Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food, and traditions, uniting people from different countries with his passion. Zayu is not just an athlete, but a symbol of cultural celebration and unity, proudly carrying the soul of Mexico - FIFA described the mascot.

Clutch the Bald Eagle

Clutch the Bald Eagle has an insatiable thirst for adventure, flying across the United States and embracing every culture, game, and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism. Fearless on the field and encouraging off it, Clutch leads by example – uniting teammates, lifting spirits, and turning every challenge into an opportunity to soar higher. As a social spark and sports fan, Clutch, like all great midfielders, brings people together wherever they go, proving that true flight is about purpose, passion, and play - this is how the symbol of the USA was described.

Addition

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA from June 11 to July 19, 2026. FIFA has unveiled the format and calendar for the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament.

