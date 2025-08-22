"Can I keep it?": Trump asked Infantino if he could keep the World Cup trophy

$41.220.16
Exclusive
03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
General Staff: Ukrainian Navy eliminated Russian drone base in Sevastopol
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
"Can I keep it?": Trump asked Infantino if he could keep the World Cup trophy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

US President Donald Trump expressed a desire to keep the World Cup trophy, which FIFA head Gianni Infantino brought to the White House. Infantino also presented Trump with the first ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

"Can I keep it?": Trump asked Infantino if he could keep the World Cup trophy

US President Donald Trump wanted to take the World Cup trophy, which FIFA head Gianni Infantino brought to the White House, reports UNN.

Details

"This is only for winners, and since you are also a winner - you can hold it," Infantino said.

Trump took the trophy in his hands, saying: "It would look good in my office. Can I take it?"

Infantino also presented Trump with the first ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

Addition

In July, after London's Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, Trump stated that the original Club World Cup trophy, won by Chelsea, is kept in the Oval Office of the White House. Instead, the Londoners received a replica of the new trophy for their club museum.

Today's footage shows the Club World Cup trophy in the Oval Office.

In addition, at the same time, Infantino presented Trump with a gold medal for the winner of the Club World Cup.

Recall

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA from June 11 to July 19, 2026. FIFA has announced the format and calendar of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup.

Trump stated that he might invite dictator Vladimir Putin to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, depending on how events unfold.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Football
Oval Office
White House
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
United States