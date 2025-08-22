US President Donald Trump wanted to take the World Cup trophy, which FIFA head Gianni Infantino brought to the White House, reports UNN.

Details

"This is only for winners, and since you are also a winner - you can hold it," Infantino said.

Trump took the trophy in his hands, saying: "It would look good in my office. Can I take it?"

Infantino also presented Trump with the first ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

Addition

In July, after London's Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, Trump stated that the original Club World Cup trophy, won by Chelsea, is kept in the Oval Office of the White House. Instead, the Londoners received a replica of the new trophy for their club museum.

Today's footage shows the Club World Cup trophy in the Oval Office.

In addition, at the same time, Infantino presented Trump with a gold medal for the winner of the Club World Cup.

Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica

Recall

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA from June 11 to July 19, 2026. FIFA has announced the format and calendar of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup.

Trump stated that he might invite dictator Vladimir Putin to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, depending on how events unfold.