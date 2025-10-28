Messi dreams of defending his title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite his age and physical condition

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hopes to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America but admits that age and physical fitness will dictate his chances.

Lionel Messi, captain of Inter Miami, leaves open the possibility of participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while noting that he hopes to defend the title with Argentina.

"It's an extraordinary thing to be at a World Cup, and I would love to play in it," he said. - Messi said in an exclusive interview with NBC News.

The world football star also admitted that his age and physical condition need to be taken into account.

"I would like to be there, to be healthy and to be an important part of helping my team if I am there," he said. - Messi said.

Recently, the Argentine player, who will turn 39 next June, extended his contract with the US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami until 2028. Thus, Messi made it clear that he is not yet considering retirement.

Current Asian champion Al-Ahli was interested in signing Lionel Messi after his contract with Inter Miami expired. A possible transfer was discussed in the summer, which, in turn, could renew the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo in the Saudi league.