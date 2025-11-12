Global EV sales up 23% in October - study

$42.010.06
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 17910 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 45702 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 47987 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 03:57 PM • 69015 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107341 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 52506 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 82659 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68120 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 25464 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 24211 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideoNovember 12, 02:27 AM • 31560 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 27378 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 24754 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 20000 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 20057 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107341 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 72025 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 82659 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68120 views
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 6486 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 24811 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 27429 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 24955 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 39684 views
Global EV sales up 23% in October - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Global sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 23% in October to 1.9 million units. Europe led the growth, while North America saw a 41% drop in sales.

Global EV sales up 23% in October - study

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 23% in October to 1.9 million units, driven by strong demand in key markets, research firm Rho Motion said Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Europe led the regions in EV growth due to strong demand in Germany, France, and the UK, while overall sales declined after a peak month and the European Union approved new battery production projects.

China is the world's largest automotive market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which, according to Rho Motion, include battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

The price parity between EVs and ICE vehicles in China is much closer compared to the European or North American markets, noted Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester.

North America lagged in monthly figures: EV sales fell 41% after record highs in August and September, as demand declined after the expiration of $7,500 tax credits, Lester added.

In the US, EVs are still significantly more expensive than comparable internal combustion engine models, which contributed to a sharp drop in sales for major automakers in October.

Sales in China rose to approximately 1.3 million vehicles. Sales in Europe jumped 36% to 372,786 units, while sales in North America fell 41% to 100,370. Sales in the rest of the world jumped 37% to 141,368 vehicles.

"In Europe, overall year-to-date growth remains relatively strong, and we expect strong sales through the end of the year," Lester said.

"The Chinese automotive market is expected to show strong growth in November and December, driven by a tug-of-war effect as the country transitions from a full purchase tax exemption to only a 50% exemption for NEVs," he said.

Ukrainian car fleet increased by 10.5 thousand electric vehicles in October: Volkswagen and Tesla are among the leaders12.11.25, 08:48 • 2098 views

Julia Shramko

Reuters
France
Great Britain
North America
Germany
China
United States