People live longer, but young people get sick and die more often - study

A new study has shown that global mortality is decreasing, but young people are dying more often – from suicides, overdoses, and cardiovascular diseases. Most deaths could be avoided by controlling major risk factors such as high blood pressure, blood sugar, and air pollution, UNN writes with reference to Medical Xpress.

Details

According to the latest "Global Burden of Disease" study, published today in The Lancet and presented at the World Health Summit in Berlin, global mortality rates are decreasing, but not among young people and adolescents, the publication writes.

In addition, non-communicable diseases now account for about two-thirds of all deaths and morbidity worldwide: cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and diabetes lead the way.

Researchers claim that almost half of these cases could be avoided by controlling key risk factors such as high blood sugar and overweight.

The rapid growth of the world's aging population and changing risk factors have ushered in a new era of global health challenges. The evidence presented in the "Global Burden of Disease" study is an alarm bell calling on governments and health leaders to respond quickly and strategically to alarming trends that are changing public health needs. – said Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Murray's team, along with 16,500 researchers from the GBD network, analyzed data on 375 diseases and injuries and 88 risk factors in 204 countries and 660 subnational regions from 1990–2023.

More than 310,000 sources were used, including new data, making the study the most comprehensive in the world on health loss.

Global mortality is decreasing, youth mortality is increasing

Despite population growth and aging, the global mortality rate in 2023 decreased by 67% since 1950, and all countries saw a decrease.

Global life expectancy has returned to pre-pandemic levels and is 76.3 years for women and 71.5 years for men, which is more than 20 years higher compared to 1950.

Despite this progress, striking geographical differences remain: life expectancy ranges from 83 years in high-income regions to 62 years in sub-Saharan Africa.

From 2011 to 2023, mortality among youth and adolescents increased: among those aged 20–39 in wealthy North American countries – due to suicides, overdoses, and alcohol, and in the 5–19 age group – in Eastern Europe, North America, and the Caribbean.

At the same time, infant mortality decreased more than in any other age group; in East Asia, the mortality rate for children under 5 fell by 68% due to better nutrition, vaccination, and strengthening of health systems.

New GBD models showed that in sub-Saharan African countries, mortality among children aged 5–14 and young women aged 15–29 was significantly higher than previously estimated, due to infections, injuries, and maternal complications.

Causes of death: shift from infectious to non-communicable diseases The causes of death in the world are shifting from infectious diseases, while those from non-communicable diseases are increasing, especially in poor countries.

After COVID-19 became the leading cause of death in 2021, by 2023 it dropped to 20th place, with ischemic heart disease and stroke remaining the leaders, followed by chronic lung diseases, lower respiratory tract infections, and neonatal disorders.

Since 1990, mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis, stomach cancer, and measles have decreased, while mortality from diabetes, chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer's disease, and HIV/AIDS has increased.

The average age of death worldwide increased from 46.4 years in 1990 to 62.9 years in 2023, but significant inequality persists: in high-income countries, women live an average of 80.5 years, men – 74.4, while in sub-Saharan African countries – only 37.1 and 34.8 years, respectively.

The probability of death before age 70 has decreased in most regions of the world, especially due to a reduction in mortality from drug-related disorders. At the same time, in sub-Saharan African countries, NCD mortality has increased, and in wealthy regions, drug mortality has exceeded expected rates, demonstrating new health inequalities in the population.

