People live longer, but young people get sick and die more often - study

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 1104 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 4108 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 8522 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 11291 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 11584 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 11236 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 12496 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 13009 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 19423 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 12116 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
October 13, 07:50 AM • 35308 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideoOctober 13, 07:59 AM • 16266 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with UkraineOctober 13, 08:25 AM • 14511 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in GazaOctober 13, 08:38 AM • 23797 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changedOctober 13, 10:34 AM • 21122 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 12442 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 19422 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 29787 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 28309 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 33661 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 2408 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 4070 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 5286 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 5544 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 43802 views
Actual
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

People live longer, but young people get sick and die more often - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Global mortality is decreasing, but young people are dying more often from suicides, overdoses, and cardiovascular diseases. Most of these deaths could be avoided by controlling major risk factors.

People live longer, but young people get sick and die more often - study

A new study has shown that global mortality is decreasing, but young people are dying more often – from suicides, overdoses, and cardiovascular diseases. Most deaths could be avoided by controlling major risk factors such as high blood pressure, blood sugar, and air pollution, UNN writes with reference to Medical Xpress.

Details

According to the latest "Global Burden of Disease" study, published today in The Lancet and presented at the World Health Summit in Berlin, global mortality rates are decreasing, but not among young people and adolescents, the publication writes.

In addition, non-communicable diseases now account for about two-thirds of all deaths and morbidity worldwide: cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and diabetes lead the way.

Researchers claim that almost half of these cases could be avoided by controlling key risk factors such as high blood sugar and overweight.

The rapid growth of the world's aging population and changing risk factors have ushered in a new era of global health challenges. The evidence presented in the "Global Burden of Disease" study is an alarm bell calling on governments and health leaders to respond quickly and strategically to alarming trends that are changing public health needs.

– said Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Murray's team, along with 16,500 researchers from the GBD network, analyzed data on 375 diseases and injuries and 88 risk factors in 204 countries and 660 subnational regions from 1990–2023.

More than 310,000 sources were used, including new data, making the study the most comprehensive in the world on health loss.

Global mortality is decreasing, youth mortality is increasing

Despite population growth and aging, the global mortality rate in 2023 decreased by 67% since 1950, and all countries saw a decrease.

Global life expectancy has returned to pre-pandemic levels and is 76.3 years for women and 71.5 years for men, which is more than 20 years higher compared to 1950.

Despite this progress, striking geographical differences remain: life expectancy ranges from 83 years in high-income regions to 62 years in sub-Saharan Africa.

From 2011 to 2023, mortality among youth and adolescents increased: among those aged 20–39 in wealthy North American countries – due to suicides, overdoses, and alcohol, and in the 5–19 age group – in Eastern Europe, North America, and the Caribbean.

At the same time, infant mortality decreased more than in any other age group; in East Asia, the mortality rate for children under 5 fell by 68% due to better nutrition, vaccination, and strengthening of health systems.

New GBD models showed that in sub-Saharan African countries, mortality among children aged 5–14 and young women aged 15–29 was significantly higher than previously estimated, due to infections, injuries, and maternal complications.

Causes of death: shift from infectious to non-communicable diseases The causes of death in the world are shifting from infectious diseases, while those from non-communicable diseases are increasing, especially in poor countries.

After COVID-19 became the leading cause of death in 2021, by 2023 it dropped to 20th place, with ischemic heart disease and stroke remaining the leaders, followed by chronic lung diseases, lower respiratory tract infections, and neonatal disorders.

Since 1990, mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis, stomach cancer, and measles have decreased, while mortality from diabetes, chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer's disease, and HIV/AIDS has increased.

The average age of death worldwide increased from 46.4 years in 1990 to 62.9 years in 2023, but significant inequality persists: in high-income countries, women live an average of 80.5 years, men – 74.4, while in sub-Saharan African countries – only 37.1 and 34.8 years, respectively.

The probability of death before age 70 has decreased in most regions of the world, especially due to a reduction in mortality from drug-related disorders. At the same time, in sub-Saharan African countries, NCD mortality has increased, and in wealthy regions, drug mortality has exceeded expected rates, demonstrating new health inequalities in the population.

WHO: one in three healthcare workers in Europe suffers from depression, and 10% experience violence and harassment10.10.25, 11:37 • 3084 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
North America