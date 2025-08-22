$41.220.16
Lamborghini donates first Aventador in USA: supercar legend finds new home in museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles received the first Lamborghini Aventador delivered to North America. This 2012 supercar was used for premieres and tests, symbolizing a new era for the brand.

Lamborghini donates first Aventador in USA: supercar legend finds new home in museum

In Los Angeles, USA, the Petersen Automotive Museum received a unique exhibit - the first Lamborghini Aventador delivered to North America. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles has added an iconic supercar to its collection – the first Lamborghini Aventador, which arrived in the USA back in 2012. This car became not just a stage in the brand's development, but a true milestone in the history of modern automotive industry. Now it will take an honorable place among more than 300 rare cars stored in the museum's funds.

Why this Aventador is special

This is the first Aventador in North America, which participated in private premieres in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

It was used not only as an exhibition piece, but also for track tests and training of Lamborghini technicians.

It symbolizes a new page for the brand: the Aventador became the flagship after the Murciélago, introducing a revolutionary carbon fiber monocoque, lightened to 147 kg.

According to museum executive director Terry L. Karges, receiving such a car as a gift is a big event, as the Aventador is considered one of the most influential supercars of recent decades. The Petersen Museum's collection already includes brand legends – the Countach 5000 S, LM002, and Miura.

Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas, emphasized: "The V12 engine is the heart of Lamborghini's DNA. With this transmission, the Aventador will remain an inspiration for car enthusiasts and a symbol of innovation for many years to come."

For reference

Under the hood of the Aventador is a 6.5-liter V12 with 700 hp, with an optional transparent hood and a unique 7-speed transmission that shifts gears in just 50 ms. It is thanks to these technologies that the Aventador became a sales record holder among all V12 models of the brand.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldAuto
