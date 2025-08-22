Jeep Cherokee 2026 returns - bigger and now hybrid

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee debuted with its first hybrid and increased space, writes UNN with reference to Autoblog.

Details

By the time production ended in February 2023, the old Jeep Cherokee had undoubtedly run its course. It was outdated, especially regarding the technology expected by modern drivers. But instead of offering a new package, Jeep simply left the mid-size car market. And, given that this is one of the largest segments in the American automotive industry, the company quickly regretted this decision: sales plummeted due to the gap created, the publication writes.

About a year after the brand announced its intention to introduce a replacement, there is finally a chance to look at the sixth-generation Cherokee. It seems that this new model fully lives up to Jeep's promises: it is a beautiful and spacious crossover (SUV) with new features, for the first time including a hybrid powertrain.

Since the old Cherokee left the market, the situation has clearly escalated, and many competitors have improved their off-road performance. But Jeep says it is ready to challenge all contenders and will reclaim the source of Trail-Rated capabilities that its mid-size lineup was so famous for.

At first glance, you would be forgiven if you didn't recognize that Jeep started from scratch with the 2026 Cherokee. It doesn't stray too far from the classic formula with a vertical and square shape, emphasized by the brand's familiar seven-slot grille. But a closer look reveals how much has changed, even before the grille is framed by new LED lighting, and the overall design has been refined through extensive wind tunnel testing, the publication notes.

