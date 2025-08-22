$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
05:52 AM • 5230 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 16127 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 33049 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 33822 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 41366 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 23362 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 34154 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72261 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79387 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 82040 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Jeep Cherokee 2026 returns - bigger and now hybrid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The sixth-generation Jeep Cherokee debuted with a hybrid powertrain and increased space. The new model features an updated design and promises improved off-road performance.

Jeep Cherokee 2026 returns - bigger and now hybrid

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee debuted with its first hybrid and increased space, writes UNN with reference to Autoblog.

Details

By the time production ended in February 2023, the old Jeep Cherokee had undoubtedly run its course. It was outdated, especially regarding the technology expected by modern drivers. But instead of offering a new package, Jeep simply left the mid-size car market. And, given that this is one of the largest segments in the American automotive industry, the company quickly regretted this decision: sales plummeted due to the gap created, the publication writes.

About a year after the brand announced its intention to introduce a replacement, there is finally a chance to look at the sixth-generation Cherokee. It seems that this new model fully lives up to Jeep's promises: it is a beautiful and spacious crossover (SUV) with new features, for the first time including a hybrid powertrain.

Since the old Cherokee left the market, the situation has clearly escalated, and many competitors have improved their off-road performance. But Jeep says it is ready to challenge all contenders and will reclaim the source of Trail-Rated capabilities that its mid-size lineup was so famous for.

At first glance, you would be forgiven if you didn't recognize that Jeep started from scratch with the 2026 Cherokee. It doesn't stray too far from the classic formula with a vertical and square shape, emphasized by the brand's familiar seven-slot grille. But a closer look reveals how much has changed, even before the grille is framed by new LED lighting, and the overall design has been refined through extensive wind tunnel testing, the publication notes.

Ford again postponed the release of new electric pickup truck and van08.08.25, 16:50 • 2826 views

Julia Shramko

Auto