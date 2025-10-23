Prehistoric sloths were giants and played a unique role in the ecosystem - research

The prehistoric giant sloth was a 6,500 kg "Goliath" and worked as a tireless gardener in the rainforests of South America. Now, fossilized teeth tell about the unique role of these mysterious animals in the planet's ecosystem. This is reported by UNN with reference to Biology Letters.

Prehistoric giant sloths were not at all "curious charmers," as in the famous Ice Age cartoon, but hardworking and persistent gardeners. The ancestors of today's sloths were among the largest and most diverse mammals that ever lived on Earth.

According to a recent study, these ancient sloths played a key role in the rainforests of the Ice Age and were there as ecosystem "engineers."

Ground sloths (Xenarthra; Folivora) were a group of terrestrial mammals that spread from South to Central and North America during the Great American Biotic Interchange at the end of the Cenozoic, approximately 3 million years ago.

The largest ground sloth ever recorded is Eremotherium, weighing 6,500 kg. This species roamed the rainforests and savannas of South America. It later migrated throughout Central America and along the Gulf Coast of North America. - researchers explain.

Currently, all existing species belong to only two genera: Choloepus, two-toed sloths (two species), and Bradypus, three-toed sloths (four species). Both groups are limited to arboreal habitats of the Neotropics of South and Central America and share similar feeding and locomotor behaviors.

Modern sloths, often depicted on children's accessories, are slow creatures that live quite inconspicuously in the rainforests of Central and South America, hiding in trees and feeding on leaves.

What did the ancestors of sloths influence millions of years ago?

Scientists Aditya Kurre and Larisa DeSantis studied microscopic traces on the fossil teeth of extinct sloth species and found evidence of important activity for that time. It turns out that the animals played a significant role in seed dispersal and in caring for nature. Similar to modern tapirs, prehistoric sloths were "rainforest gardeners."

Giant ground sloths, Xenarthra, were herbivores, but also specialized in particularly hard foods such as roots, tubers, or fungi. They had powerful digging abilities, consistent with foraging both above and below ground. They loosened the soil and spread fungi, seeds, and other organisms over long distances.

The life of the ground sloth Nothrotheriops shastensis was somewhat different.

This species was picky and fed mainly on desert plants.

The ground sloth exhibited tooth microwear textures more similar to those of herbivores that feed on leaves and woody plants. This pattern supports previous studies of its fossilized dung, demonstrating a diet rich in desert plants such as yucca, agave, and saltbush. - the authors of the study explain.

But this species also shaped vegetation and helped the shrub landscapes of its homeland.

Researchers emphasize that the extinction of giant sloths negatively affected their environment. Currently, there is a lack of animals that would contribute to the health and diversity of rainforests.

