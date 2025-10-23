$41.760.01
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 20359 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 22463 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 22060 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 34697 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 31753 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28119 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12569 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15005 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16511 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Prehistoric sloths were giants and played a unique role in the ecosystem - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Fossilized teeth of giant sloths reveal their unique role in Ice Age rainforests. These animals were tireless gardeners, spreading seeds and loosening the soil.

Prehistoric sloths were giants and played a unique role in the ecosystem - research

The prehistoric giant sloth was a 6,500 kg "Goliath" and worked as a tireless gardener in the rainforests of South America. Now, fossilized teeth tell about the unique role of these mysterious animals in the planet's ecosystem. This is reported by UNN with reference to Biology Letters.

Details

Prehistoric giant sloths were not at all "curious charmers," as in the famous Ice Age cartoon, but hardworking and persistent gardeners. The ancestors of today's sloths were among the largest and most diverse mammals that ever lived on Earth.

According to a recent study, these ancient sloths played a key role in the rainforests of the Ice Age and were there as ecosystem "engineers."

Reference

Ground sloths (Xenarthra; Folivora) were a group of terrestrial mammals that spread from South to Central and North America during the Great American Biotic Interchange at the end of the Cenozoic, approximately 3 million years ago.

The largest ground sloth ever recorded is Eremotherium, weighing 6,500 kg. This species roamed the rainforests and savannas of South America. It later migrated throughout Central America and along the Gulf Coast of North America.

- researchers explain. 

Currently, all existing species belong to only two genera: Choloepus, two-toed sloths (two species), and Bradypus, three-toed sloths (four species). Both groups are limited to arboreal habitats of the Neotropics of South and Central America and share similar feeding and locomotor behaviors.

Modern sloths, often depicted on children's accessories, are slow creatures that live quite inconspicuously in the rainforests of Central and South America, hiding in trees and feeding on leaves.

What did the ancestors of sloths influence millions of years ago?

Scientists Aditya Kurre and Larisa DeSantis studied microscopic traces on the fossil teeth of extinct sloth species and found evidence of important activity for that time. It turns out that the animals played a significant role in seed dispersal and in caring for nature. Similar to modern tapirs, prehistoric sloths were "rainforest gardeners."

Giant ground sloths, Xenarthra, were herbivores, but also specialized in particularly hard foods such as roots, tubers, or fungi. They had powerful digging abilities, consistent with foraging both above and below ground. They loosened the soil and spread fungi, seeds, and other organisms over long distances.

The life of the ground sloth Nothrotheriops shastensis was somewhat different.

This species was picky and fed mainly on desert plants.

The ground sloth exhibited tooth microwear textures more similar to those of herbivores that feed on leaves and woody plants. This pattern supports previous studies of its fossilized dung, demonstrating a diet rich in desert plants such as yucca, agave, and saltbush.

- the authors of the study explain.

But this species also shaped vegetation and helped the shrub landscapes of its homeland.

Researchers emphasize that the extinction of giant sloths negatively affected their environment. Currently, there is a lack of animals that would contribute to the health and diversity of rainforests.

Recall

Well-preserved remains of the oldest known pachycephalosaur Zavacephale rinpoche, about 108 million years old, have been found in Mongolia. This discovery will help to understand the evolution of a mysterious group of dinosaurs and their social behavior.

British scientists discover largest place to preserve dinosaur tracks - BBC02.01.25, 22:06 • 103744 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Mushrooms
Mexico
South America
North America