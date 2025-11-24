"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records

x.com/wickedmovie

The film "Wicked: For Good" is breaking box office records. The musical film grossed $150 million in North America and $76 million internationally, reaching an impressive $226 million worldwide, Variety reports, writes UNN.

Details

These figures, as noted, are a real gift for cinemas, as attendance has seriously decreased since the summer. It is also a big win for Universal, which made a bold bet by splitting the popular stage show into two parts, each of which was supposed to be a blockbuster to justify the expensive venture. "Wicked" became a hit, grossing $758 million worldwide, setting the stage for the second film, which also achieved "giant" status.

Addition

Jon M. Chu directed the PG-rated film "Wicked: For Good," which again stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Jonathan Bailey.