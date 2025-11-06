ukenru
Honda is preparing a new generation hybrid system for large SUVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Honda has announced the development of a new hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technology with a V6 gasoline engine for heavy-duty vehicles, expecting a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency. The technology will debut in the US in 2027 and will be applied to the Pilot, Passport, and Acura MDX models.

Honda is preparing a new generation hybrid system for large SUVs

Honda is implementing a new HEV technology with 30% improved fuel efficiency for the heavy-duty vehicle category. The Japanese manufacturer expects to succeed with the new technology in the North American automotive market.

UNN reports with reference to Insideevs and Nikkei xTECH.

Details

Honda is developing a next-generation hybrid system for its full-size SUVs, aiming to achieve sales popularity in the North American market.

This refers to hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technology using a V6 gasoline engine for heavy-duty vehicles.

The new HEV technology for large vehicles is expected to be used in the Pilot and Passport SUVs, and the Acura brand's "MDX" vehicle.

None of the aforementioned SUVs currently have an electrified version. According to the company's new plans, this could change in 2027 when the relevant technology becomes available in the US.

The Japanese company promises that with the introduction of HEV technology, fuel economy will improve by more than 30% compared to gasoline cars of the same class.

The future of ICE cars: in the new Vision X-Coupe, Mazda presents a device that absorbs its own emissions03.11.25, 17:48 • 2550 views

Along with the development of HEV technology, the company is also considering updating its chassis platform (PF) for large vehicles. The company will develop PF specifically for HEV. Design optimization will proceed with electrification in mind, including optimizing the rear engine mounting position and battery placement.

Honda also plans to launch a new hybrid platform for mid-size vehicles, which could potentially bring updates to the CR-V and Civic hybrids. More than half of CR-V sales in America in the first three quarters of this year were hybrid trims.

Recall

Honda has officially confirmed that the new Prelude will only be available with an automatic transmission. The reason is the technical incompatibility of the manual transmission with the model's hybrid system.

Honda cuts production at North American plants due to chip shortage29.10.25, 21:21 • 2757 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

