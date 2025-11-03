The future of ICE cars: in the new Vision X-Coupe, Mazda presents a device that absorbs its own emissions

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
03:27 PM • 4818 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10315 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11522 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18600 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14097 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13971 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27915 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32877 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29614 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25278 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45087 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 34101 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40096 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19407 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30131 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18600 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 16780 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30175 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40140 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45134 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Kim Kardashian
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 2002 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 12499 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19442 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 27966 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 49146 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
Series
The Guardian

The future of ICE cars: in the new Vision X-Coupe, Mazda presents a device that absorbs its own emissions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Japanese manufacturer Mazda has unveiled a new development for internal combustion engines, which allows them to be used longer with a reduction in their negative carbon footprint. The company presented the Vision X-Coupe concept car with a mobile carbon capture system capable of absorbing up to 20% of exhaust gases.

The future of ICE cars: in the new Vision X-Coupe, Mazda presents a device that absorbs its own emissions

Japanese manufacturer Mazda has unveiled a new development that allows internal combustion engines to be used longer with a reduction in negative carbon footprint. This is reported by UNN with reference to motor1.

Details

Mazda is not ready to give up internal combustion engines, but is working to make them significantly cleaner. At the recent Japan Mobility Show, Mazda unveiled a new concept car capable of recycling exhaust gases while driving.

The Vision X-Coupe is a hybrid coupe that not only has an elegant design, but also uses an unusual technology - a mobile carbon capture system. The Japanese company promised that the device would be able to literally "suck in" up to 20 percent of exhaust gases.

Toyota uses old batteries to power Mazda car plant - Media21.08.25, 16:41 • 8319 views


The captured CO2 will be stored on board the car in a small tank based on crystalline zeolite, weighing 50 kilograms. It should be replaced every 50-200 kilometers, probably during refueling. The device increases fuel consumption by 2-3%.

Now we are moving to full-scale verification for practical implementation. We have experimentally confirmed that CO₂ can be separated from exhaust gases using CO₂ adsorbents. We will begin demonstration tests of this CO₂ capture technology in the final round of this year's Super Taikyu series.

- said Kazuo Ichikawa, a specialist in Mazda's next-generation environmental technology research department.

Addition

Mazda is also considering a possible combination with synthetic fuels with zero or near-zero impact. The idea is to make even internal combustion engine cars environmentally sustainable. So far, these technologies are far from industrial scale, and are only discussed in the context of theoretical developments.

Recall

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan received a 5-star safety rating from NHTSA, the highest possible score.

BYD suffers largest quarterly profit drop in nearly 5 years30.10.25, 16:34 • 7066 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesAuto
Technology
Japan