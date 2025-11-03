The future of ICE cars: in the new Vision X-Coupe, Mazda presents a device that absorbs its own emissions

Japanese manufacturer Mazda has unveiled a new development that allows internal combustion engines to be used longer with a reduction in negative carbon footprint. This is reported by UNN with reference to motor1.

Details

Mazda is not ready to give up internal combustion engines, but is working to make them significantly cleaner. At the recent Japan Mobility Show, Mazda unveiled a new concept car capable of recycling exhaust gases while driving.

The Vision X-Coupe is a hybrid coupe that not only has an elegant design, but also uses an unusual technology - a mobile carbon capture system. The Japanese company promised that the device would be able to literally "suck in" up to 20 percent of exhaust gases.

Toyota uses old batteries to power Mazda car plant - Media



The captured CO2 will be stored on board the car in a small tank based on crystalline zeolite, weighing 50 kilograms. It should be replaced every 50-200 kilometers, probably during refueling. The device increases fuel consumption by 2-3%.

Now we are moving to full-scale verification for practical implementation. We have experimentally confirmed that CO₂ can be separated from exhaust gases using CO₂ adsorbents. We will begin demonstration tests of this CO₂ capture technology in the final round of this year's Super Taikyu series. - said Kazuo Ichikawa, a specialist in Mazda's next-generation environmental technology research department.

Addition

Mazda is also considering a possible combination with synthetic fuels with zero or near-zero impact. The idea is to make even internal combustion engine cars environmentally sustainable. So far, these technologies are far from industrial scale, and are only discussed in the context of theoretical developments.

Recall

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan received a 5-star safety rating from NHTSA, the highest possible score.

BYD suffers largest quarterly profit drop in nearly 5 years