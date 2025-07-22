BYD's luxury brand Yangwang is set to enter the European market in 2026 22 July 2025

The luxury brand of Chinese automaker BYD, Yangwang, will enter the European market in 2026, competing with Bentley, Porsche, Lotus, and Ferrari, writes UNN with reference to CarNewsChina.com.

Details

It will follow the luxury brand Denza, which is scheduled to launch early next year. Currently, Yangwang's most popular model in China is the full-size EREV U8 SUV, capable of floating on water.

Yangwang is BYD's luxury brand, launched in January 2023 in China. Sales of its first model, the U8 SUV, began on the domestic market on September 20, 2023. In 2024, Yangwang introduced the U9 electric car, which costs 1,680,000 yuan (US$234,100). The brand's third model entered the local market on March 27, 2025. This is the top-of-the-line U7 sedan, with prices ranging from 628,000 to 708,000 yuan (US$87,520 to US$98,660).

There have been many rumors about the global launch of the Yangwang brand. BYD fueled this discussion by presenting the Yangwang U8 SUV to the public at the Geneva Motor Show in February 2024. In July last year, two Yangwang models were presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024. However, BYD did not disclose official plans for a European launch.

BYD Vice President Stella Li told the British automotive magazine Autocar on July 21 that the company plans to bring Yangwang to the European market.

According to China EV DataTracker, 10,126 units of the Yangwang U8 were sold between November 2023 and June 2025.

