China prepares ban on resale of new cars: details

China's Ministry of Industry plans to ban the resale of new cars within six months of their registration, in an attempt to solve the problem of selling used cars with zero mileage, an industry association publication reported on Saturday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Auto Review, published by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, reported this in an editorial published on its WeChat account. The article states that the China Automobile Dealers Association, another industry group, has separately proposed a coding system for used car exports.

The editorial also states that Chery and BYD are among the companies that plan to hold dealers accountable for violations, including licensing cars before selling them.

