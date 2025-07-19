$41.870.00
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 03:17 PM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
July 18, 02:59 PM
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
July 18, 02:38 PM
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
July 18, 01:33 PM
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
July 18, 12:44 PM
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
July 18, 03:17 PM
China prepares ban on resale of new cars: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

China's Ministry of Industry plans to ban the resale of new cars within six months of registration. This is aimed at solving the problem of selling used cars with zero mileage.

China prepares ban on resale of new cars: details

China's Ministry of Industry plans to ban the resale of new cars within six months of their registration, in an attempt to solve the problem of selling used cars with zero mileage, an industry association publication reported on Saturday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Auto Review, published by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, reported this in an editorial published on its WeChat account. The article states that the China Automobile Dealers Association, another industry group, has separately proposed a coding system for used car exports.

The editorial also states that Chery and BYD are among the companies that plan to hold dealers accountable for violations, including licensing cars before selling them.

Chinese BYD and Chery increased sales by 40% worldwide against a decline in Tesla's results03.07.25, 16:10 • 1839 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Reuters
China
Tesla
