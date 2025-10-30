Tesla recalls about 10% of Cybertrucks due to 'wrong' adhesive

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
01:07 PM • 2252 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16181 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 16092 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 14820 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20889 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 16243 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 20731 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27791 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44796 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44993 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fourVideoOctober 30, 04:07 AM • 10554 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delaysOctober 30, 04:34 AM • 39753 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - UkrenergoOctober 30, 06:35 AM • 20991 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy08:17 AM • 18306 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 24162 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 9394 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16188 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 24275 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 98467 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 87623 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Kudryashov
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 31936 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 39406 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 64003 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 68151 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 49107 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Tesla recalls about 10% of Cybertrucks due to 'wrong' adhesive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Tesla is recalling 6,197 Cybertruck pickups, which is about 10% of all existing ones, due to improper use of adhesive in the attachment of the "Off Road Lightbar" accessory. This could lead to the light bar detaching while driving, creating a road hazard.

Tesla recalls about 10% of Cybertrucks due to 'wrong' adhesive

Tesla is recalling 6,197 Cybertruck pickups with the "Off Road Lightbar" attachment, citing improper use of adhesive that could cause the accessory to detach while the vehicle is in motion, UNN reports, citing Electrek.

Details

This is about 10% of the 63,619 existing Cybertrucks known to exist.

The Cybertruck has always been positioned as an off-road vehicle with special off-road modes and certain accessories for those owners who like to hit the road and travel.

An important off-road accessory available for many vehicles is large overhead lights that provide better and wider visibility ahead, allowing you to navigate around rocks, bushes, and other obstacles that can cast shadows from lower lights.

In the case of the Cybertruck, this is a wide light bar located at the top of the pickup's windshield.

It is not included with every pickup and is not even available as an option. Moreover, it is not even listed as an accessory in the Tesla online store. It is only available as a retrofit through the Tesla service network, for which a service request must be submitted.

Despite this, it seems that many Cybertruck owners have already installed it.

It appears that the adhesives used by Tesla may have been improperly applied by service personnel, resulting in poor adhesion to the vehicle's surface. Tesla has updated its service instructions several times in an attempt to address this issue, but it seems none of these updates have been sufficient.

In total, according to Tesla, 619 warranty cases related to this issue have been identified, and one "field" report of the adhesive not working properly has been received, although it is unaware of any collisions or injuries related to this issue. However, it could potentially lead to the light bar falling off the vehicle and creating a road hazard for other drivers, so a recall is justified.

To address this issue, Tesla will inspect all light bars installed on Cybertrucks, and if it finds any signs of loose adhesive, it will replace the bar with a new one that is taped and mechanically secured (i.e., bolted).

Tesla states that light bars with this problem "may create a noise audible from the cabin," or may feel loose to the touch, or there may be a visible gap between them and the windshield.

Tesla hinted that it will finally release the next-generation Roadster29.10.25, 11:19 • 2068 views

Julia Shramko

Auto
Technology
Road traffic accident
Brand
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla, Inc.