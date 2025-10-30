Tesla recalls about 10% of Cybertrucks due to 'wrong' adhesive

Tesla is recalling 6,197 Cybertruck pickups with the "Off Road Lightbar" attachment, citing improper use of adhesive that could cause the accessory to detach while the vehicle is in motion, UNN reports, citing Electrek.

Details

This is about 10% of the 63,619 existing Cybertrucks known to exist.

The Cybertruck has always been positioned as an off-road vehicle with special off-road modes and certain accessories for those owners who like to hit the road and travel.

An important off-road accessory available for many vehicles is large overhead lights that provide better and wider visibility ahead, allowing you to navigate around rocks, bushes, and other obstacles that can cast shadows from lower lights.

In the case of the Cybertruck, this is a wide light bar located at the top of the pickup's windshield.

It is not included with every pickup and is not even available as an option. Moreover, it is not even listed as an accessory in the Tesla online store. It is only available as a retrofit through the Tesla service network, for which a service request must be submitted.

Despite this, it seems that many Cybertruck owners have already installed it.

It appears that the adhesives used by Tesla may have been improperly applied by service personnel, resulting in poor adhesion to the vehicle's surface. Tesla has updated its service instructions several times in an attempt to address this issue, but it seems none of these updates have been sufficient.

In total, according to Tesla, 619 warranty cases related to this issue have been identified, and one "field" report of the adhesive not working properly has been received, although it is unaware of any collisions or injuries related to this issue. However, it could potentially lead to the light bar falling off the vehicle and creating a road hazard for other drivers, so a recall is justified.

To address this issue, Tesla will inspect all light bars installed on Cybertrucks, and if it finds any signs of loose adhesive, it will replace the bar with a new one that is taped and mechanically secured (i.e., bolted).

Tesla states that light bars with this problem "may create a noise audible from the cabin," or may feel loose to the touch, or there may be a visible gap between them and the windshield.

