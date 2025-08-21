Sweden to build NATO logistics hub for 20,000 troops

In the city of Enköping in southern Sweden, a NATO logistics headquarters will be built to coordinate the redeployment of troops from member states of the bloc in Northern Europe. This is reported by SVT, writes UNN.

It is noted that this logistics hub will be responsible for the potential deployment of up to 20,000 troops in the region. The Swedish government supported this initiative.

Sweden has an important geographical location in NATO, and our ability to transport resources and personnel will be very important - commented Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

The logistics hub is a Joint Logistics Support Group (JLSG) type headquarters. According to the NATO model, such headquarters should be in every regional operational area.

The logistics base in Enköping will be responsible for an operational area covering North America, Great Britain, and the Nordic countries. It is planned that about 70 people will service its work.

