Sweden to build NATO logistics hub for 20,000 troops

Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
12:55 PM • 10201 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
12:13 PM • 16463 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 10944 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
August 21, 10:22 AM • 19473 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 48200 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 57040 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 60122 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 83622 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 198156 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list
August 21, 06:48 AM • 50955 views
Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by Russian drones and missiles: infrastructure and enterprises affected, there is a casualty
August 21, 07:51 AM • 8002 views
New 20-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being put into circulation: details
August 21, 07:52 AM • 5718 views
Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat him
August 21, 09:16 AM • 5056 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
August 21, 10:15 AM • 64108 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
02:24 PM • 7356 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
12:13 PM • 16462 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
August 21, 10:15 AM • 64471 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM • 105095 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 11:22 AM • 198145 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Popov
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Germany
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
August 20, 12:51 PM • 60488 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
August 20, 12:45 PM • 55504 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
August 20, 11:47 AM • 54901 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
August 20, 09:18 AM • 82292 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
August 20, 08:11 AM • 97372 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Facebook
ChatGPT

Sweden to build NATO logistics hub for 20,000 troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

A NATO logistics headquarters will be built in Enköping, Sweden, to coordinate the redeployment of troops in Northern Europe. The hub will be responsible for deploying up to 20,000 troops and will cover North America, the United Kingdom, and Northern Europe.

Sweden to build NATO logistics hub for 20,000 troops

In the city of Enköping in southern Sweden, a NATO logistics headquarters will be built to coordinate the redeployment of troops from member states of the bloc in Northern Europe. This is reported by SVT, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this logistics hub will be responsible for the potential deployment of up to 20,000 troops in the region. The Swedish government supported this initiative.

Sweden has an important geographical location in NATO, and our ability to transport resources and personnel will be very important

- commented Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

The logistics hub is a Joint Logistics Support Group (JLSG) type headquarters. According to the NATO model, such headquarters should be in every regional operational area.

The logistics base in Enköping will be responsible for an operational area covering North America, Great Britain, and the Nordic countries. It is planned that about 70 people will service its work.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that the NATO summit will be held on July 7 and 8, 2026, in Ankara. Turkey will host the Alliance summit for the second time.

Olga Rozgon

NATO
Sweden
United Kingdom
North America