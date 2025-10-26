Automobile and Road Workers' Day, Pleasant Surprises Day, Mother-in-Law and Mother-in-Law's Day: holidays on October 26

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
October 25, 07:33 PM • 20572 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 45236 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 44376 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 41255 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 58065 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 25288 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 21837 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 33939 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 50153 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 38788 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
76%
743mm
Popular news
Putin's envoy called strikes on kindergartens "accidents," denying Russian attacks on civilian targetsOctober 25, 08:29 PM • 17514 views
HIMARS finish: Ukrainian military repelled enemy offensive in Donetsk region, occupiers stuck in swampVideoOctober 25, 08:58 PM • 18138 views
Artillerymen showed the capture of a saboteur who was supposed to lead enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to KostiantynivkaVideoOctober 25, 11:35 PM • 17947 views
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USAPhoto02:19 AM • 18990 views
The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children02:41 AM • 20927 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 36507 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 58065 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 50175 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 71636 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 67771 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Brigitte Macron
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 20108 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 25851 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 27154 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 28594 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 31448 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Fox News
Truth Social
The Hill

Automobile and Road Workers' Day, Pleasant Surprises Day, Mother-in-Law and Mother-in-Law's Day: holidays on October 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

October 26 marks the Day of Pleasant Surprises and Intersex Awareness Day, dedicated to human rights. The USA celebrates Pumpkin Day, and Ukraine celebrates Automobile and Road Workers' Day, which is observed on the last Sunday of October.

Automobile and Road Workers' Day, Pleasant Surprises Day, Mother-in-Law and Mother-in-Law's Day: holidays on October 26

Today, October 26, the world celebrates the Holiday of Pleasant Surprises, Intersex People's Day, in the USA - Pumpkin Day, and in Ukraine - Motorist and Road Worker Day, writes UNN

Intersex People's Day

Intersex People's Day or Intersex Awareness Day, observed annually on October 26, is an internationally recognized day aimed at drawing attention to the human rights issues faced by intersex people.

This day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by the intersex community, as well as the need for greater understanding, acceptance, and protection of the rights of intersex people.

The date October 26 originates from 1996, when the first public demonstration of intersex people took place in North America. This demonstration took place outside a building in Boston where the American Academy of Pediatrics was holding its annual conference.

ChatGPT will allow erotic content for adult users starting in December14.10.25, 21:14 • 2711 views

Holiday of Pleasant Surprises

On October 26, various countries around the world celebrate the Holiday of Pleasant Surprises. The holiday is unofficial, not a state, national, or international holiday. The history of the event's origin is also unknown. It is believed that the holiday was proposed by one of the online users, but the author wished to remain anonymous.

The holiday was invented to create a good mood, give gifts, and help people around.

"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days23.10.25, 22:02 • 10906 views

Pumpkin Day

Annually on October 26, Pumpkin Day is celebrated in the USA. But the holiday is spreading around the world every year, gaining worldwide status, because there are many admirers of this delicious orange fruit in other countries as well.

This is a day dedicated to honoring one of the most beloved and versatile fruits on earth – the pumpkin. For its nutritional properties and rich cultural significance, the pumpkin holds a special place in many hearts and traditions.

The purpose of this day is to spread information about the healing qualities and value of pumpkin for the human body.

Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn25.08.25, 17:18 • 204763 views

Mother-in-Law Day

Annually, on the fourth Sunday of October, the international Mother-in-Law Day is celebrated, which honors the woman who gave birth to the love of your life. In the USA, this holiday is national, but it does not have official status. Such a celebration can be called unusual, but it has many supporters around the world.

Mother-in-Law Day dates back to 1934. Then, on March 5, the editor of a Texas newspaper, Gene Howe, noted in his publication that it would be fair to celebrate, in addition to Mother's and Father's Days, also Mother-in-Law Day, because she is a second mother. There is no official confirmation of this story, but today it is perceived as reliable.

Over time, not only mothers-in-law but also mothers-in-law began to be congratulated.

Court confiscated luxury cars of former head of Kharkiv TCC, registered to mother-in-law - SBI06.10.25, 14:23 • 2788 views

Motorist and Road Worker Day

On the last Sunday of October, Motorist and Road Worker Day is celebrated. This day was approved by a decree of the President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk in 1993. The event is an official professional holiday for employees of road transport and road management. This day is celebrated not only by people working in these areas of activity, but also by many amateur motorists.

The history of the holiday began somewhat earlier. On October 1, 1980, the Supreme Council of the USSR established a link of festive dates, among which was Motorist Day or Driver's Day. In independent Ukraine, it was decided to "reconcile" motorists and road workers, so the holiday was made common for all road users and road workers. 

Festive events also concern people who are engaged in vehicle maintenance and car repair: tire fitters, auto mechanics, mechanics, auto engineers and designers, heads of motor transport enterprises.

Like in Great Britain: a double-decker bus will be launched in Kyiv24.10.25, 16:55 • 2818 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
North America
United States
Ukraine