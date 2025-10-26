Automobile and Road Workers' Day, Pleasant Surprises Day, Mother-in-Law and Mother-in-Law's Day: holidays on October 26

Today, October 26, the world celebrates the Holiday of Pleasant Surprises, Intersex People's Day, in the USA - Pumpkin Day, and in Ukraine - Motorist and Road Worker Day, writes UNN.

Intersex People's Day

Intersex People's Day or Intersex Awareness Day, observed annually on October 26, is an internationally recognized day aimed at drawing attention to the human rights issues faced by intersex people.

This day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by the intersex community, as well as the need for greater understanding, acceptance, and protection of the rights of intersex people.

The date October 26 originates from 1996, when the first public demonstration of intersex people took place in North America. This demonstration took place outside a building in Boston where the American Academy of Pediatrics was holding its annual conference.

Holiday of Pleasant Surprises

On October 26, various countries around the world celebrate the Holiday of Pleasant Surprises. The holiday is unofficial, not a state, national, or international holiday. The history of the event's origin is also unknown. It is believed that the holiday was proposed by one of the online users, but the author wished to remain anonymous.

The holiday was invented to create a good mood, give gifts, and help people around.

Pumpkin Day

Annually on October 26, Pumpkin Day is celebrated in the USA. But the holiday is spreading around the world every year, gaining worldwide status, because there are many admirers of this delicious orange fruit in other countries as well.

This is a day dedicated to honoring one of the most beloved and versatile fruits on earth – the pumpkin. For its nutritional properties and rich cultural significance, the pumpkin holds a special place in many hearts and traditions.

The purpose of this day is to spread information about the healing qualities and value of pumpkin for the human body.

Mother-in-Law Day

Annually, on the fourth Sunday of October, the international Mother-in-Law Day is celebrated, which honors the woman who gave birth to the love of your life. In the USA, this holiday is national, but it does not have official status. Such a celebration can be called unusual, but it has many supporters around the world.

Mother-in-Law Day dates back to 1934. Then, on March 5, the editor of a Texas newspaper, Gene Howe, noted in his publication that it would be fair to celebrate, in addition to Mother's and Father's Days, also Mother-in-Law Day, because she is a second mother. There is no official confirmation of this story, but today it is perceived as reliable.

Over time, not only mothers-in-law but also mothers-in-law began to be congratulated.

Motorist and Road Worker Day

On the last Sunday of October, Motorist and Road Worker Day is celebrated. This day was approved by a decree of the President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk in 1993. The event is an official professional holiday for employees of road transport and road management. This day is celebrated not only by people working in these areas of activity, but also by many amateur motorists.

The history of the holiday began somewhat earlier. On October 1, 1980, the Supreme Council of the USSR established a link of festive dates, among which was Motorist Day or Driver's Day. In independent Ukraine, it was decided to "reconcile" motorists and road workers, so the holiday was made common for all road users and road workers.

Festive events also concern people who are engaged in vehicle maintenance and car repair: tire fitters, auto mechanics, mechanics, auto engineers and designers, heads of motor transport enterprises.

