"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days
Kyiv • UNN
The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina has closed fundraising for the Ukrainian ballistic missile "Flamingo", raising almost 13.2 million Czech crowns. This exceeded the required amount of 12.5 million crowns in a record 48 hours.
The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina ("A Gift for Putin") announced on Thursday the closure of the fundraising campaign for the Ukrainian ballistic missile "Flamingo", which was launched this week. This was reported on the initiative's website, writes UNN.
Details
As of Thursday evening, "A Gift for Putin" had raised almost 13.2 million Czech crowns (630 thousand dollars) out of the 12.5 million needed. As the organizer of the initiative, Martin Ondráček, clarified to the Novinky portal, the fundraising was closed in 48 hours.
We hoped that we would be able to raise the amount in a week. And it happened in 48 hours, which is a record. It exceeded all our expectations.
Ondráček said he would hold another round of negotiations with the manufacturer of "Flamingo" and announced "a deal that may be quite a big surprise for the people who contributed to the missile."
Recall
The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina (A Gift for Putin) announced on October 21 a fundraiser for the purchase of a Ukrainian ballistic missile "Flamingo" – volunteers say that the manufacturer Fire Point allowed the purchase, and the cost of the missile is estimated at almost 600 thousand dollars.