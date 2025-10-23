"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:55 PM • 10512 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 13484 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 17129 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 29219 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 25724 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 43261 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 38244 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 33827 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12877 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15307 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.9m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhotoOctober 23, 12:16 PM • 29372 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 27687 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideoOctober 23, 01:02 PM • 14003 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 16503 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 21998 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 22042 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 43261 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 38244 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 33827 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 40857 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 13771 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 16538 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 27724 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 38042 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 57599 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Series

"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina has closed fundraising for the Ukrainian ballistic missile "Flamingo", raising almost 13.2 million Czech crowns. This exceeded the required amount of 12.5 million crowns in a record 48 hours.

"Gift to Putin": Czech activists closed fundraising for "Flamingo" ballistic missile in two days

The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina ("A Gift for Putin") announced on Thursday the closure of the fundraising campaign for the Ukrainian ballistic missile "Flamingo", which was launched this week. This was reported on the initiative's website, writes UNN.

Details

As of Thursday evening, "A Gift for Putin" had raised almost 13.2 million Czech crowns (630 thousand dollars) out of the 12.5 million needed. As the organizer of the initiative, Martin Ondráček, clarified to the Novinky portal, the fundraising was closed in 48 hours.

We hoped that we would be able to raise the amount in a week. And it happened in 48 hours, which is a record. It exceeded all our expectations.

– he said.

Ondráček said he would hold another round of negotiations with the manufacturer of "Flamingo" and announced "a deal that may be quite a big surprise for the people who contributed to the missile."

Recall

The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina (A Gift for Putin) announced on October 21 a fundraiser for the purchase of a Ukrainian ballistic missile "Flamingo" – volunteers say that the manufacturer Fire Point allowed the purchase, and the cost of the missile is estimated at almost 600 thousand dollars.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
charity