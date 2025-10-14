ChatGPT will allow erotic content for adult users starting in December

Starting in December, ChatGPT will allow erotic content for adult users who verify their age. This was announced by the company's CEO, Sam Altman, on his X, UNN writes.

He announced that a new age verification feature will be introduced in ChatGPT in December. After its implementation, adult users will be granted access to adult content. According to the co-founder, the strict filters that were in place previously were necessary to protect users' mental health. However, now, thanks to the introduction of new tools that allow for timely recognition and correct response to sensitive situations, the restrictions can be safely relaxed.

As we implement age verification and adhere to the principle of "treat adults as adults," we will allow more, including erotica for adult users. - Sam Altman stated.

Earlier, UNN wrote that OpenAI became the largest startup in the world after a deal that allowed employees to sell shares at a valuation of $500 billion. This puts OpenAI above SpaceX and coincides with negotiations to become a commercial company.