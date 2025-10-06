Court confiscated luxury cars of former head of Kharkiv TCC, registered to mother-in-law - SBI

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office's lawsuit regarding the confiscation of property registered to relatives of the former head of the district territorial recruitment and social support center in Kharkiv. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the official's mother-in-law purchased two new expensive cars in 2022-2023 with a total value of over UAH 3.4 million. Although the vehicles formally belonged to her, they were actually used by the military official himself and his close circle.

An analysis of the official's and his relatives' income and expenses showed that the acquisition of such assets was impossible with legal income - reported the State Bureau of Investigation.

This became the basis for the SAP's lawsuit for civil confiscation.

On October 3, 2025, the panel of judges of the HACC ruled to seize the value of a 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid car amounting to UAH 1.598 million in favor of the state, recognizing it as an unjustified asset. In addition, the court ruled to confiscate a Lexus NX200 registered to the mother-in-law of the ex-head of the TCC.

