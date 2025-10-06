Court confiscated luxury cars of former head of Kharkiv TCC, registered to mother-in-law - SBI

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
10:30 AM • 3482 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7714 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13652 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33655 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23146 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32479 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61540 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75114 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90034 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 166966 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.9m/s
69%
750mm
Popular news
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 18547 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 24879 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 22325 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 15165 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13096 views
Publications
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13285 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 33655 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 166966 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 95889 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 109160 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 55708 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 52768 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 128530 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 61288 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 62958 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
Forbes
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Court confiscated luxury cars of former head of Kharkiv TCC, registered to mother-in-law - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the SAP's lawsuit regarding the confiscation of property registered to relatives of the former head of the district TCC of Kharkiv. The official's mother-in-law purchased two expensive cars with a total value of over UAH 3.4 million, which were actually used by the military official.

Court confiscated luxury cars of former head of Kharkiv TCC, registered to mother-in-law - SBI

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office's lawsuit regarding the confiscation of property registered to relatives of the former head of the district territorial recruitment and social support center in Kharkiv. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the official's mother-in-law purchased two new expensive cars in 2022-2023 with a total value of over UAH 3.4 million. Although the vehicles formally belonged to her, they were actually used by the military official himself and his close circle.

An analysis of the official's and his relatives' income and expenses showed that the acquisition of such assets was impossible with legal income

- reported the State Bureau of Investigation.

This became the basis for the SAP's lawsuit for civil confiscation.

Civil servant in Kyiv detained for scheme to remove from military registration for $36,00006.10.25, 13:52 • 930 views

On October 3, 2025, the panel of judges of the HACC ruled to seize the value of a 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid car amounting to UAH 1.598 million in favor of the state, recognizing it as an unjustified asset. In addition, the court ruled to confiscate a Lexus NX200 registered to the mother-in-law of the ex-head of the TCC.

Illegally appropriated millions of hryvnias: military unit commanders exposed in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions01.10.25, 13:28 • 8200 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv