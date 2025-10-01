Illegally appropriated millions of hryvnias: military unit commanders exposed in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers uncovered illegal monetary accruals in military units in Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. The state suffered losses of over 2.6 million hryvnias.
Law enforcement officers have uncovered illegal monetary accruals in military units in Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
In the Chernihiv region, the commander of a military unit and three of his subordinates organized a fictitious rear-area point where military personnel performed duties "on paper," but in fact received illegal payments and repaired the commander's private property. As a result of these actions, the state suffered losses of over 2 million hryvnias. Indictments have been sent to court.
In the Zhytomyr region, an official of another military unit organized illegal accruals of additional payments to military personnel who did not actually perform combat missions. The damage to the state was estimated at 600 thousand hryvnias. The court sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine.
The prosecutor's office opened proceedings under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 3 of Art. 28 (Commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization);
- Part 2 of Art. 364 (Abuse of power or official position);
- Part 1 of Art. 366 (Official forgery);
- Part 5 of Art. 426-1 (Exceeding power or official authority by a military official);
- Part 5 of Art. 27 (Types of accomplices in a crime);
- Part 4 of Art. 409 (Evasion of military service by self-mutilation or other means).
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that a bail of 45.42 million hryvnias was posted for the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC, Yevhen Borisov.