Civil servant in Kyiv detained for scheme to remove from military registration for $36,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

A civil servant was detained in Kyiv for organizing a scheme to exclude conscripts from military registration. He offered complete removal from registration for $36,000 and a three-year deferment for $26,000.

In Kyiv, a civil servant was caught in a scheme of writing off from military registration for 36 thousand dollars, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A civil servant of one of the state bodies has been notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity in obtaining undue advantage by an official)," the report says.

According to the investigation, the suspect organized a scheme for obtaining undue advantage for officials of one of the TCC and SP of Kyiv. "He ensured the exclusion of conscripts from military registration, their removal from the wanted list, and subsequent reservation. A three-year 'reservation' cost 26 thousand US dollars, and a complete 'write-off' from registration cost 36 thousand US dollars," the prosecutor's office said.

It was during the receipt of 36 thousand dollars, as indicated, that he was detained in September 2025.

"The money has been seized. He has been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail," the prosecutor's office reported.

Currently, as indicated, other persons involved in the crime are being sought.

The sanction of the incriminated article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to 3 years, with confiscation of property.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv