Removal from the wanted list and exclusion from military registration for 20 thousand dollars: a Ministry of Justice official detained

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the deputy head of one of the departments of the Central Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (Kyiv) was detained and notified of suspicion, writes UNN.

The official organized a scheme to receive illegal benefits from conscripted men. For 20 thousand US dollars, he offered them to resolve the issue of deregistration from military service and removal from the wanted list, referring to personal connections in territorial recruitment centers and social support, as well as in a medical institution. The latter was supposed to issue "necessary" conclusions about unsatisfactory health conditions. - the message says.

In September of this year, he received the first part of the funds in the amount of 7.5 thousand US dollars. During the transfer of the next part – 7.5 thousand US dollars – law enforcement officers detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice official is charged with committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 114-1, and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unfinished attempt to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period and obtaining illegal benefits for oneself or a third party for influencing a decision made by a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with extortion of such benefits).

A motion has been prepared for the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention without determining the amount of bail.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, a check is being carried out and other persons involved in the illegal scheme are being identified.

