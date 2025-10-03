Removal from the wanted list and exclusion from military registration for 20 thousand dollars: a Ministry of Justice official detained

$41.280.05
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17142 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20729 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16595 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17717 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15489 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14931 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18009 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30832 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch

Popular news
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12868 views
Publications
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17130 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20717 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30776 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45614 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53446 views
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 13085 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 25240 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 68358 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 76038 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 56614 views
Removal from the wanted list and exclusion from military registration for 20 thousand dollars: a Ministry of Justice official detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

The deputy head of the department of the Central Interregional Directorate of the Ministry of Justice was detained for organizing a scheme to remove from military registration and the wanted list. He offered conscripts to resolve the issue for 20 thousand US dollars, referring to connections in the TCC and medical institutions.

Removal from the wanted list and exclusion from military registration for 20 thousand dollars: a Ministry of Justice official detained

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the deputy head of one of the departments of the Central Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (Kyiv) was detained and notified of suspicion, writes UNN.

The official organized a scheme to receive illegal benefits from conscripted men. For 20 thousand US dollars, he offered them to resolve the issue of deregistration from military service and removal from the wanted list, referring to personal connections in territorial recruitment centers and social support, as well as in a medical institution. The latter was supposed to issue "necessary" conclusions about unsatisfactory health conditions.

- the message says.

In September of this year, he received the first part of the funds in the amount of 7.5 thousand US dollars. During the transfer of the next part – 7.5 thousand US dollars – law enforcement officers detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice official is charged with committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 114-1, and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unfinished attempt to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period and obtaining illegal benefits for oneself or a third party for influencing a decision made by a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with extortion of such benefits).

A motion has been prepared for the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention without determining the amount of bail.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, a check is being carried out and other persons involved in the illegal scheme are being identified.

In Chernihiv region, a TCC official was exposed in a scheme of evading conscription for those liable for military service03.10.25, 11:56 • 1796 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv