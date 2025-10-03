$41.220.08
In Chernihiv region, a TCC official was exposed in a scheme of evading conscription for those liable for military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

In Chernihiv region, the head of a TCC department was exposed for removing men of conscription age from the register. She unauthorizedly changed information in the accounting system, which allowed them to avoid service and cross the border.

In Chernihiv region, a TCC official was exposed in a scheme of evading conscription for those liable for military service

Law enforcement officers in Chernihiv region have exposed the head of one of the territorial recruitment and social support centers, who organized an illegal scheme to remove conscription-age men from the register. This was reported by the National Police in Chernihiv region, writes UNN.

Details

Chernihiv police investigators, together with operatives of the SBU Military Counterintelligence Department, documented facts of illegal activities by a servicewoman of the territorial recruitment and social support center. The suspect, using access to the information system for registering conscripts, unauthorizedly changed information, removing conscription-age men from the register.

— law enforcement officers reported.

Police investigators, together with operatives of the SBU Military Counterintelligence Department, documented facts of unauthorized interference with the conscript registration system, which allowed individuals to avoid service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and cross the state border unhindered.

According to the investigation, the official declared at least three men unfit for military service and removed them from the register. The perpetrator's actions are classified under Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – unauthorized interference with the operation of information systems during martial law. For such a violation, she faces 10 to 15 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the suspect – house arrest during nighttime hours.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv