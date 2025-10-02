$41.220.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

OPZZh MP organized a scheme with fictitious students to evade mobilization in Kharkiv - OGP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The Kharkiv region prosecutor's office exposed a scheme involving "fictitious students" organized by an OPZZh regional council deputy. A 46-year-old vice-rector of a university, together with accomplices, produced forged documents for deferment from mobilization.

OPZZh MP organized a scheme with fictitious students to evade mobilization in Kharkiv - OGP

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has exposed a scheme involving "fictitious students" organized by a regional council deputy from the banned pro-Russian party OPZZh. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a 46-year-old vice-rector of one of Kharkiv's leading universities, together with two accomplices, produced forged documents and entered false data into the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO) so that men of conscription age could illegally obtain deferrals from mobilization.

He (the person involved in the case – ed.) is also a non-factional deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council of the VIII convocation, elected from the pro-Russian party "OPZZh" banned in Ukraine.

– the prosecutor's office reported.

In fact, none of the "students" attended classes or took exams – the training existed only on paper. According to the prosecutor's office, the scheme was systemic, and the exact number of people who evaded their duties under the guise of "study" is currently being established.

Organized an illegal route for draft dodgers to Moldova for $9,000: border guard detained29.09.25, 11:45 • 5201 view

Law enforcement officers conducted 36 searches at the workplaces and residences of the scheme participants. Documents, draft notes, and mobile phones confirming illegal activities were seized.

The deputy and his two accomplices were served with notices of suspicion for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The deputy has already been remanded in custody.

3,000 dollars for disability: leadership of the "updated MSEC" detained in Odesa region for profiting from draft dodgers25.09.25, 13:56 • 6349 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Moldova
Kharkiv