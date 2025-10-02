OPZZh MP organized a scheme with fictitious students to evade mobilization in Kharkiv - OGP

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has exposed a scheme involving "fictitious students" organized by a regional council deputy from the banned pro-Russian party OPZZh. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a 46-year-old vice-rector of one of Kharkiv's leading universities, together with two accomplices, produced forged documents and entered false data into the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO) so that men of conscription age could illegally obtain deferrals from mobilization.

He (the person involved in the case – ed.) is also a non-factional deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council of the VIII convocation, elected from the pro-Russian party "OPZZh" banned in Ukraine. – the prosecutor's office reported.

In fact, none of the "students" attended classes or took exams – the training existed only on paper. According to the prosecutor's office, the scheme was systemic, and the exact number of people who evaded their duties under the guise of "study" is currently being established.

Organized an illegal route for draft dodgers to Moldova for $9,000: border guard detained

Law enforcement officers conducted 36 searches at the workplaces and residences of the scheme participants. Documents, draft notes, and mobile phones confirming illegal activities were seized.

The deputy and his two accomplices were served with notices of suspicion for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The deputy has already been remanded in custody.

3,000 dollars for disability: leadership of the "updated MSEC" detained in Odesa region for profiting from draft dodgers