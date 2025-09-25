$41.410.03
3,000 dollars for disability: leadership of the "updated MSEC" detained in Odesa region for profiting from draft dodgers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

In Odesa region, the SBU uncovered a corruption scheme for evading mobilization: the head and two members of the "updated MSEC" were detained for selling fake disability certificates for $3,000. They helped men avoid service by issuing fictitious medical conclusions.

3,000 dollars for disability: leadership of the "updated MSEC" detained in Odesa region for profiting from draft dodgers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered another scheme of draft evasion in southern Ukraine. As a result of comprehensive measures in the Odesa region, the head and two members of the local expert team for assessing a person's daily functioning (formerly MSEK) were detained for selling fictitious medical certificates. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

For sums ranging from 3,000 US dollars, they issued baseless conclusions for draft dodgers about the alleged presence of serious diseases, followed by the establishment of a disability group.

- the statement says.

To "stamp" forged medical documents, the organizer of the scheme involved members of the expert team - the presiding cardiologist and a medical registrar.

It has been documented how they received "orders" from at least fifty clients who hoped to avoid conscription or be discharged from service.

SBU officers detained all three suspects "red-handed" when they were being handed the next bribes for fake medical conclusions.

During searches, draft records, personal files of conscripts, and smartphones with evidence of illegal activity were found among the detainees.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have notified them of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 3 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official);
    • Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

      The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

      Olga Rozgon

      Crimes and emergencies
      Odesa Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine