Organized an illegal route for draft dodgers to Moldova for $9,000: border guard detained
Kyiv • UNN
The SBI and the SBU exposed a border service inspector who organized the illegal transfer of people across the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. He planned to transfer two men for 9,000 US dollars.
The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the State Border Guard Service, blocked another illegal route for smuggling draft dodgers across the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.
Details
The main suspect is a border guard inspector: after a year of service, he decided to engage in illegal business. Possessing information about the schedules of patrols, the peculiarities of the border area, the suspect found two people willing to illegally cross the border for 9 thousand US dollars.
The man was detained while receiving the full amount. He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons and for mercenary motives). The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Recall
In the Khmelnytskyi region, two border guards were detained who demanded 5.5 thousand dollars from a colleague from a combat unit for transfer to a rear unit.