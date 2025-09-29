$41.480.01
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
05:05 AM • 18190 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 42890 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 65644 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 46712 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 42997 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 65461 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72406 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 96101 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 159108 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Tags
Authors
Organized an illegal route for draft dodgers to Moldova for $9,000: border guard detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

The SBI and the SBU exposed a border service inspector who organized the illegal transfer of people across the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. He planned to transfer two men for 9,000 US dollars.

Organized an illegal route for draft dodgers to Moldova for $9,000: border guard detained

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the State Border Guard Service, blocked another illegal route for smuggling draft dodgers across the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The main suspect is a border guard inspector: after a year of service, he decided to engage in illegal business. Possessing information about the schedules of patrols, the peculiarities of the border area, the suspect found two people willing to illegally cross the border for 9 thousand US dollars.

The man was detained while receiving the full amount. He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons and for mercenary motives). The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In the Khmelnytskyi region, two border guards were detained who demanded 5.5 thousand dollars from a colleague from a combat unit for transfer to a rear unit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova