Chocolate demand falls even as cocoa situation improves - Bloomberg

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
03:00 PM • 100 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 10380 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 10968 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16344 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 11683 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17260 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11131 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10378 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12305 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14744 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.5m/s
72%
751mm
Popular news
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 12404 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 14284 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 23827 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 6892 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5666 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 10381 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16345 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17260 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 56963 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 57170 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5828 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 7074 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 28010 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 32689 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 34066 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
T-72
T-90
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Gold

Chocolate demand falls even as cocoa situation improves - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Slowing growth at cocoa factories worldwide is exacerbated by soaring prices, impacting processors' profits. Processing volumes in Europe, Asia, and North America have reached multi-year lows, and prices for the sweet treat are unlikely to fall quickly.

Chocolate demand falls even as cocoa situation improves - Bloomberg

The slowdown in growth at cocoa factories around the world continues to intensify, indicating that the effects of last year's sharp price increase are still impacting processors' profits, and the cost of sweet treats is unlikely to decrease quickly, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Cocoa processing volume (the process of converting beans into butter and powder for chocolate and other confectionery products) in Europe, the largest consumer, is likely to have fallen to its lowest level in the third quarter in at least a decade, according to the average opinion of 11 analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg.

Processing volume in Asia over the past three months is likely to have reached an eight-year low. North America is seeing its lowest figure in two years.

Processing volume in key producing countries is also in decline. Official data, considered an indirect indicator of cocoa demand, will be released later this week.

Shares of Swiss chocolate giant surge on news of potential privatization03.10.25, 15:19 • 3214 views

Although New York cocoa futures have recently fallen sharply - by half compared to their December peak - chocolate manufacturers are still operating on expensive supplies secured during a period of high prices. According to Jonathan Parkman, head of agricultural sales at Marex Group, a price recovery is not expected even in the current quarter, as manufacturers have already locked in high prices for the next six months.

"Demand for cocoa butter is weak, and people are not as concerned about supply now as they were last year," Parkman said. "We are seeing more active substitution of cocoa butter due to rising cocoa prices."

As an uninterrupted supply deficit pushed prices up in 2024, setting record highs, chocolate manufacturers responded by raising prices for consumers and changing recipes to include more fillers, such as nuts, and replacing cocoa butter with oil.

Cocoa butter prices - a major factor in profitability - have fallen by approximately 75% this year. The continued decline in demand has led to a key profitability indicator, which takes into account the ratio of cocoa butter and powder prices to the cost of cocoa beans, turning negative in August, making it unprofitable for processors to grind beans at full capacity, according to KnowledgeCh data.

Despite the fact that the historical cocoa supply crisis is easing and weak demand has pushed prices back to early 2024 levels, chocolate bars on supermarket shelves are unlikely to get cheaper anytime soon, the publication writes. And consumers are not rushing to buy. According to research firm Circana, sales volumes of chocolate candies in North America for the 13 weeks ending September 7 decreased by more than 21% compared to the same period last year.

"This category is entering a new normal with high costs and persistent volatility, which requires industry participants to be flexible and constantly adapt," wrote Julia Buech, senior analyst for consumer food products at Rabobank, in a report last month.

The combination of expensive sweets and cheaper candies with less cocoa also worsens the demand picture in the future.

"Manufacturers have taken steps to reduce the use of cocoa products. Can they now quickly return to what they were? I don't think so," said Judy Ganes, president of J. Ganes Consulting. "Will they increase the use of butter if consumers don't feel the difference when using palm oil or other substitutes?"

Cocoa beans overtake bitcoin to become the most profitable commodity of the year25.12.24, 02:26 • 37381 view

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Asia
New York City
Europe
North America