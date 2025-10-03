$41.280.05
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17142 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20729 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16595 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17717 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15489 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14931 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18009 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30832 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17204 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20779 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30830 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45646 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53478 views
Shares of Swiss chocolate giant surge on news of potential privatization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Shares of Barry Callebaut rose 8.2% in early trading in Zurich following reports of privatization talks. The main shareholder, the Jacobs family, was considering such a possibility, consulting with CVC Capital Partners Plc.

Shares of Swiss chocolate giant surge on news of potential privatization

Shares of Swiss chocolate giant Barry Callebaut surged after reports of talks on the company's privatization, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Swiss company Barry Callebaut has become the world's largest bulk chocolate producer, supplying cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and ganache to both industrial and artisan chocolatiers. The pink chocolate, which attracted a lot of attention a few years ago, was its brainchild.

Now this indispensable intermediary in the world of chocolate is going through one of its most difficult periods. How it emerges from it will affect chocolate supplies and, ultimately, prices, the publication writes.

Barry Callebaut shares rose 8.2% in early trading in Zurich on Friday, with trading volumes approximately eight times the average for this time of day.

Today, Barry Callebaut shares are the most traded in Switzerland: about a quarter of its free-float shares are held by investors betting on a decline. Although the company's shares have recovered in recent weeks, market volatility has raised concerns among investors who questioned whether the company, valued at about 6 billion francs ($7.5 billion), would eventually go private. According to sources familiar with the situation, its main shareholder - the Jacobs family, a Swiss chocolate dynasty - had previously considered such a possibility, including consulting with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Plc.

There are several reasons for the crisis. Rising financing costs and a change in management have affected the company's results, but it has been particularly hard hit by the sharp rise in cocoa prices.

These two years have been difficult for chocolate makers after crop failures in West Africa, the main production region. Rising costs have led to an increase in smuggling, several bankruptcies in Europe, and intensified merger and acquisition talks among large food companies. Some manufacturers have even started considering producing chocolate without cocoa.

Nevertheless, the good news is that the global cocoa crisis is finally easing thanks to a good harvest in Latin America and falling demand. This week, prices reached an 11-month low.

Julia Shramko

Economy
Bloomberg L.P.
Switzerland
Europe