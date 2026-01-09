$42.990.27
Russia attacked two civilian vessels in the Black Sea, killing a Syrian crew member

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Russia attacked two civilian vessels, one of which was heading to the port of Chornomorsk, the other to Odesa. As a result of the attack, a Syrian citizen, a crew member, was killed.

Russia attacked two civilian vessels in the Black Sea, killing a Syrian crew member

Russia has committed another act of terror against civilian shipping - two vessels were hit. As reported by Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, there is a deceased crew member - a Syrian citizen, UNN reports.

While en route to the port of Chornomorsk, a Russian attack drone hit a civilian vessel under the foreign flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which was heading to load grain cargo within the Ukrainian maritime corridor. Preliminarily, there are casualties.

- Kuleba reported.

According to him, the vessel's seaworthiness has not been compromised, it is underway and heading to the nearest port.

Odesa is being attacked by enemy drones, explosions are heard in the city09.01.26, 16:38 • 1116 views

In addition, near the port of Odesa, a vessel under the flag of the Comoros, which was transporting soybeans, was also hit.

As a result of the attack, unfortunately, there is a deceased crew member - a Syrian citizen. This is a terrible war crime! Rescue units have been dispatched to the scene.

- added the official.

Kuleba emphasized that this is further evidence that Russia is deliberately striking civilian targets, international shipping, and food logistics.

Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure security and fulfill export obligations, despite constant attacks.

- the official summarized.

The enemy again attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure, damaging an oil tank - Odesa Regional Military Administration08.01.26, 20:17 • 4116 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Syria
Ukraine
Odesa