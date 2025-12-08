China does not benefit from a weak Russia, and a Russia that loses - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, despite all due respect to China, he does not see that Beijing benefits from a quick end to the war, as a weak Russia and a defeated Russia are not beneficial to it, UNN reports.

"We respect the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of every state that respects us. Of course, China could do everything for this. Of course, China is a strong country, a strong economy. The most important thing in our case is the influence that China definitely has on Russia, personally on Putin. With all due respect to the people of China, to history, to people, to culture... we must honestly say, I do not see that China benefits from the end of this war. Why? Because I think we read with you, now we saw the doctrines, the doctrines of the United States. Of course, these are two poles that see each other. These are two great states, great economies," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that this is a confrontation between two countries, but not in a military sense.

And today, a weak Russia and a defeated Russia are not beneficial in this format. Because of this, the Ukrainian people honestly suffer. Because if it is not beneficial for China to stop Russia, it means that the war continues. This does not mean that China directly supports Russia with weapons, but it certainly does not support stopping this war. This is final. - the President emphasized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is helping Russia, and therefore is not interested in Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine.