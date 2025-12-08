$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 4316 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 9990 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 15791 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 18681 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 26055 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 30392 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29428 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17798 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30909 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - mediaDecember 8, 01:08 PM • 8726 views
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"December 8, 01:43 PM • 6508 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 12729 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 6676 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 6808 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
China does not benefit from a weak Russia, and a Russia that loses - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

President Zelenskyy stated that China does not benefit from a weak or losing Russia. He believes this is the reason for Beijing's reluctance to facilitate a quick end to the war, even though China has influence over Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, despite all due respect to China, he does not see that Beijing benefits from a quick end to the war, as a weak Russia and a defeated Russia are not beneficial to it, UNN reports.

Details

"We respect the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of every state that respects us. Of course, China could do everything for this. Of course, China is a strong country, a strong economy. The most important thing in our case is the influence that China definitely has on Russia, personally on Putin. With all due respect to the people of China, to history, to people, to culture... we must honestly say, I do not see that China benefits from the end of this war. Why? Because I think we read with you, now we saw the doctrines, the doctrines of the United States. Of course, these are two poles that see each other. These are two great states, great economies," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that this is a confrontation between two countries, but not in a military sense.

And today, a weak Russia and a defeated Russia are not beneficial in this format. Because of this, the Ukrainian people honestly suffer. Because if it is not beneficial for China to stop Russia, it means that the war continues. This does not mean that China directly supports Russia with weapons, but it certainly does not support stopping this war. This is final.

- the President emphasized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is helping Russia, and therefore is not interested in Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

