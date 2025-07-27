$41.770.00
Air defense, missile supplies, and drone production: Zelenskyy held talks with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron. The parties discussed defense needs, including strengthening air defense, supplying SAMP/T and Crotale missiles, and financing the production of Ukrainian drones. They also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on "Mirages" and Ukraine's European integration path.

Air defense, missile supplies, and drone production: Zelenskyy held talks with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. During the conversation, the parties discussed key defense needs. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"First of all, it's about strengthening air defense. We need reliable protection from Russian missiles and drones. We talked about supplying additional missiles for SAMP/T and Crotale systems. We talked a lot about financing the production of Ukrainian drones of all types. France is ready to help us with this, we will work together," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that they discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on "Mirages."

"We highly appreciate that France will continue their training, and thanks to this, we will be able to train even more additional pilots.

I informed about the results of the third meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul. We managed to agree on a new prisoner exchange. We are awaiting a response regarding our proposal to hold a high-level meeting by the end of August. Representatives of Europe must be present at it," he said.

The parties also discussed in detail Ukraine's European integration path and agreed to work on finding solutions that will allow opening the first negotiation cluster in the near future.

"It is important that Ukraine and Moldova continue to move synchronously.

We also talked about the work of Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure, which is fully functional. The presidential bill guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies and prevents Russian influence on them. Thank you, France, for your support and willingness to help!" he said.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Russian companies working for the military-industrial complex27.07.25, 15:18 • 968 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
