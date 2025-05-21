Arson of Keir Starmer's property: another Ukrainian appears in court in Britain
In Britain, Ukrainian Petro Pochinok appeared in court for alleged involvement in the arson of the property of the head of the British government, Keir Starmer. He is the second Ukrainian charged in this case.
A second Ukrainian has appeared in court in the UK charged with allegedly setting fire to two properties and the car of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.
Details
According to media reports, 34-year-old Petro Pochinok has become the second Ukrainian citizen allegedly involved in the arson of Starmer's property.
According to police, Pochinok is accused of conspiring with two other defendants "and other unknown persons" to damage property by arson, as well as intending to do so or being reckless as to whether people's lives were endangered.
The charges relate to three fires that occurred between May 8 and 12 in north London.
Recall
On the night of May 12, a fire broke out in a house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Kentish Town area. The fire was extinguished and there were no casualties.
On May 13, a 21-year-old man was detained in London on suspicion of setting fire to the British Prime Minister's house. Other incidents involving arson of property belonging to Starmer are also being investigated.