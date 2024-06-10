King Charles "keener than ever" to build a relationship with Harry and Meghan's children - media

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 27788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133836 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229681 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168595 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162174 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146959 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201767 views

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 53315 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 62379 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 36929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102975 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 90267 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201767 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215454 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 90267 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102975 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156596 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155455 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159307 views
King Charles "keener than ever" to build a relationship with Harry and Meghan's children - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110492 views

King Charles wants to improve relations with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, as it is not enough for him to see them only during video calls, and he wants to make up for lost time.

The King of Great Britain, Charles, is "not satisfied" with those who want to bathe the children of Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie Lilibet, lishe pid hour of the day, stare at the queen of Jerel, pishe UNN z posilannam on the Mirror of the Daily Mail.

Details

Royal sources told The Mirror that the monarch, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since February, told friends that he is "keener than ever" committed to building relationships with five-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet.

He has only met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children a few times since they were born, and wants to "make up for lost time" given Harry's ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family over their alleged treatment of his wife.

Sources told the newspaper that King Charles, who managed to get to the D-Day anniversary celebration last week, sent Lillibeth a "heartfelt gift and card" in honor of her birthday last week.

A source said: "The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren's lives."

"He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call," the source said.

Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan, 42, have been living in Montecito, California, USA, since they officially left their lives as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020.

Despite breaking up with Harry, King Charles is a "fantastic and enthusiastic grandfather" to 10-year-old Prince George, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte and five-year-old Prince Louis, sources say.

Queen Camilla, 76, is also considered the driving force behind his decision to increase efforts to see his other grandchildren.

King Charles accidentally finds himself involved in a new war with Meghan Markle - and he's in the lead20.04.24, 03:47 • 101614 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
prince-harry-duke-of-sussexPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex
californiaCalifornia
great-britainGreat Britain
karl-iiiCharles III
united-statesUnited States
mehan-hertsohynia-sassekskaMeghan, Duchess of Sussex

Contact us about advertising