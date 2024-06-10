The King of Great Britain, Charles, is "not satisfied" with those who want to bathe the children of Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie Lilibet, lishe pid hour of the day, stare at the queen of Jerel, pishe UNN z posilannam on the Mirror of the Daily Mail.

Royal sources told The Mirror that the monarch, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since February, told friends that he is "keener than ever" committed to building relationships with five-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet.

He has only met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children a few times since they were born, and wants to "make up for lost time" given Harry's ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family over their alleged treatment of his wife.

Sources told the newspaper that King Charles, who managed to get to the D-Day anniversary celebration last week, sent Lillibeth a "heartfelt gift and card" in honor of her birthday last week.

A source said: "The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren's lives."

"He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call," the source said.

Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan, 42, have been living in Montecito, California, USA, since they officially left their lives as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020.

Despite breaking up with Harry, King Charles is a "fantastic and enthusiastic grandfather" to 10-year-old Prince George, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte and five-year-old Prince Louis, sources say.

Queen Camilla, 76, is also considered the driving force behind his decision to increase efforts to see his other grandchildren.

