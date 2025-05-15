The Portuguese government is calling for "Georgian Dream" to be barred from participating in the 32nd annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), which will be held in Porto from June 29 to July 3. The US Helsinki Commission is circulating a corresponding appeal to Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. Together with the head of the American delegation, Joe Wilson, the letter was signed by up to 30 legislators from the USA, Great Britain, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden, represented in the OSCE PA, UNN reports with reference to "Georgia News".

We strongly urge your government to refuse to issue visas or otherwise prevent representatives of the Georgian Dream party from participating in this important event - the letter says.

The authors of the appeal believe that "Georgian Dream" systematically undermines democracy by falsifying elections, using violence against peaceful protesters, and detaining opposition journalists and civil activists.

More than 300 cases of violation of journalists' rights were recorded in Georgia in a year

Allowing representatives of the "Georgian Dream" to participate in such a prestigious session would mean legitimizing their repressive rule and providing them with a platform they do not deserve. Their presence would undermine the very principles that the OSCE stands for and send the wrong signal to those fighting for democracy in Georgia and other countries. Portugal, as a consistent defender of democratic ideals, must take a firm stance against authoritarianism by denying them entry. - it is said in the appeal.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called this letter a "typical Soviet approach". He compared Joe Wilson, who initiated the appeal, to the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Georgia.

The head of the Helsinki Commission, Congressman Republican Joe Wilson, is one of the most ardent critics of "Georgian Dream" in the House of Representatives. He initiated the MEGOBARI Act, which provides for large-scale sanctions against the Georgian leadership. The ruling party calls Wilson a lobbyist for the opposition and a representative of the "Deep State" - like all its other critics inside the country and abroad.

In April, Wilson called for the cancellation of the visit to Georgia by OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu. The reasons were the same - possible legitimization of the "Georgian Dream" government. Then Sinirlioglu still came to Tbilisi.

Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia