US and European representatives called for "Georgian Dream" not to be allowed to attend the OSCE PA session in Porto

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 11232 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24507 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65826 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87727 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150221 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141493 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281802 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103718 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71895 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 80082 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 64738 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 53204 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70709 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 31919 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160644 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227878 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 14490 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 124822 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 74553 views
TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

US and European representatives called for "Georgian Dream" not to be allowed to attend the OSCE PA session in Porto

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

The Portuguese government is urged not to allow the "Georgian Dream" party to participate in the OSCE PA session due to the oppression of democracy. Prime Minister Kobakhidze called the appeal a "Soviet approach".

US and European representatives called for "Georgian Dream" not to be allowed to attend the OSCE PA session in Porto

The Portuguese government is calling for "Georgian Dream" to be barred from participating in the 32nd annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), which will be held in Porto from June 29 to July 3. The US Helsinki Commission is circulating a corresponding appeal to Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. Together with the head of the American delegation, Joe Wilson, the letter was signed by up to 30 legislators from the USA, Great Britain, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden, represented in the OSCE PA, UNN reports with reference to "Georgia News".

We strongly urge your government to refuse to issue visas or otherwise prevent representatives of the Georgian Dream party from participating in this important event 

- the letter says.

The authors of the appeal believe that "Georgian Dream" systematically undermines democracy by falsifying elections, using violence against peaceful protesters, and detaining opposition journalists and civil activists.

More than 300 cases of violation of journalists' rights were recorded in Georgia in a year03.05.25, 18:39 • 4904 views

Allowing representatives of the "Georgian Dream" to participate in such a prestigious session would mean legitimizing their repressive rule and providing them with a platform they do not deserve. Their presence would undermine the very principles that the OSCE stands for and send the wrong signal to those fighting for democracy in Georgia and other countries. Portugal, as a consistent defender of democratic ideals, must take a firm stance against authoritarianism by denying them entry.

 - it is said in the appeal.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called this letter a "typical Soviet approach". He compared Joe Wilson, who initiated the appeal, to the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Georgia.

The head of the Helsinki Commission, Congressman Republican Joe Wilson, is one of the most ardent critics of "Georgian Dream" in the House of Representatives. He initiated the MEGOBARI Act, which provides for large-scale sanctions against the Georgian leadership. The ruling party calls Wilson a lobbyist for the opposition and a representative of the "Deep State" - like all its other critics inside the country and abroad.

In April, Wilson called for the cancellation of the visit to Georgia by OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu. The reasons were the same - possible legitimization of the "Georgian Dream" government. Then Sinirlioglu still came to Tbilisi.

Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia29.04.25, 21:34 • 4588 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Georgian Dream
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Luís Montenegro
Irakli Kobakhidze
Latvia
Great Britain
Lithuania
Sweden
Portugal
United States
Georgia
Poland
