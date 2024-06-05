Cyberattack on the contractor of the National Health Service of England disrupted the work of London hospitals

A cyberattack on a contractor for the National Health Service of England has forced London hospitals to redirect patients to other medical facilities. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of a large-scale cyberattack on a contractor of the National Health Service of England, several hospitals in London were forced to stop performing operations, blood tests and other medical procedures, redirecting patients to other medical institutions.

King's college, guy's and St Thomas ' hospitals, as well as numerous primary care providers in the UK capital, were under attack.

All affected health facilities and providers are partnering with Synnovis, a company that provides laboratory services for the NHS.

According to the company's statement, the ransomware attack that damaged their IT systems led to serious obstacles in the implementation of many pathological services.

Services related to blood tests and transfusions were most affected.

