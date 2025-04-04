In Great Britain, five people were poisoned after eating a chocolate dessert. Authorities suspect mousses and ice cream from Cool
Delight Desserts, three people have died.
A London doctor reported that up to 10% of each bag of ground coffee can contain microscopic cockroach particles. This is safe for
most people, but can be dangerous for allergy sufferers.
The National Health Service provided recommendations for maintaining mental health in war conditions. Experts advise contacting a
family doctor or psychiatrist and following useful practices to maintain emotional stability.
The Ministry of defense has changed the regulations on Military Medical commissions. Those unfit for service will remain in the
register, and medical examinations will last up to 4 days with the possibility of extending up to 14 days.
A cyberattack by a ransomware program on a contractor for the National Health Service of England disrupted medical procedures and
services in several London hospitals, forcing patients to be redirected to other facilities.
Despite the power outages, Ukrainian citizens will have access to medical, social and public services as the government ensures
energy autonomy for critical institutions through generators and solar power plants.
The National Health Service reminded women how they can get free gynecological advice, including pregnancy monitoring, tests and examinations, by contacting medical institutions that have an agreement with the NHSU.