Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Take care of your health: the NHSU told how women can get a free medical consultation

Take care of your health: the NHSU told how women can get a free medical consultation

Kyiv

 • 17598 views

The National Health Service reminded women how they can get free gynecological advice, including pregnancy monitoring, tests and examinations, by contacting medical institutions that have an agreement with the NHSU.

Taking care of your own women's health is always important. No matter if you are planning to get pregnant or look after grandchildren. The National Health Service remindedhow women can get a free gynecological consultation, UNN reports.

Details

If it is not a case of pregnancy monitoring, you should contact any medical institution that has an agreement with the NHSU under the package "Prevention, diagnosis, monitoring and treatment on an outpatient basis" and where a gynecologist works. These can also be private centers that have a corresponding agreement with the NHSU.

An electronic referral is not a prerequisite for seeking a consultation with this specialist, in particular, a gynecologist of childhood and adolescence.

Please note. If the gynecologist prescribes additional tests or examinations based on the results of the examination, he or she must issue an electronic referral to the patient.

With an electronic referral, you can also undergo such examinations free of charge in an institution that provides outpatient care under an agreement with the NHSU and has the appropriate equipment. Or, in the case of a pregnant woman, in a facility that has an agreement for outpatient pregnancy management.

State program for infertility treatment: what are the limitations and who can benefit

Pregnancy management: how to get free observation

If the expectant mother needs a gynecologist, then she should choose from those institutions that have a contract under the "Pregnancy Management on an Outpatient Basis" package.

Pregnancy management on an outpatient basis by an obstetrician-gynecologist is included in a separate package of medical services. It is not the patient who pays for tests, examinations and monitoring of a pregnant woman, but the NHSU that pays the medical institution. Patients can choose where to observe their pregnancy for free from those medical institutions that have a corresponding agreement with the NHSU . There are almost 700 such hospitals in 2024.

To receive free pregnancy monitoring, you need to:

  • Contact a medical facility that has a contract with the National Health Service for the "Outpatient Pregnancy Management" package. You can find these facilities on the dashboard.

Or call the NHSU contact center at 16-77, the operator will help you find the nearest facility.

  • You can receive medical services free of charge within this package both with and without an e-referral:
  1. at the patient's self-referral to an obstetrician-gynecologist; 
  2. by referral of a family doctor with whom the declaration is concluded; 
  3. as directed by the attending physician.

When choosing a medical institution, the place of residence or registration does not matter.

Image

Free services are provided under the Pregnancy Management on an Outpatient Basis package:

  • Dynamic monitoring of pregnancy. 
  • Conducting the necessary laboratory tests: from a complete blood count to tests for viruses and perinatal infections. 
  • Conducting instrumental examinations, in particular: Doppler ultrasound, transvaginal ultrasound cervicometry, colposcopy, cardiotocography, electrocardiography, etc. 
  • Prenatal screening. 
  • Prevention of rhesus sensitization by administration of anti-rhesus D immunoglobulin. 
  • Referral to a perinatal (if signs of anomalies, congenital, hereditary pathology are detected in the fetus) or multidisciplinary (if the patient is at high risk of pregnancy) consultation. 
  • Post-exposure prophylaxis of sexually transmitted infections in cases of gender-based violence. 
  • Providing full information to pregnant women about the course of their pregnancy, the specifics of an individualized plan for pregnancy and childbirth. 
  • Providing information to the patient about conditions in which medical care should be sought, in particular, signs of the onset of labor, as well as about perinatal care facilities where a woman, depending on her health and the condition of the fetus, is recommended to give birth, etc.

This list is not exhaustive, more detailed information can be found on the NHSU website .

The NHS operator will help you find the nearest institution by calling 16-77 or dashboard "Concluded contracts...".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Health
national-health-serviceNational Health Service

