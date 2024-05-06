Take care of your health: the NHSU told how women can get a free medical consultation

Taking care of your own women's health is always important. No matter if you are planning to get pregnant or look after grandchildren. The National Health Service remindedhow women can get a free gynecological consultation, UNN reports.

Details

If it is not a case of pregnancy monitoring, you should contact any medical institution that has an agreement with the NHSU under the package "Prevention, diagnosis, monitoring and treatment on an outpatient basis" and where a gynecologist works. These can also be private centers that have a corresponding agreement with the NHSU.

An electronic referral is not a prerequisite for seeking a consultation with this specialist, in particular, a gynecologist of childhood and adolescence.

Please note. If the gynecologist prescribes additional tests or examinations based on the results of the examination, he or she must issue an electronic referral to the patient.

With an electronic referral, you can also undergo such examinations free of charge in an institution that provides outpatient care under an agreement with the NHSU and has the appropriate equipment. Or, in the case of a pregnant woman, in a facility that has an agreement for outpatient pregnancy management.

If the expectant mother needs a gynecologist, then she should choose from those institutions that have a contract under the "Pregnancy Management on an Outpatient Basis" package.

Pregnancy management on an outpatient basis by an obstetrician-gynecologist is included in a separate package of medical services. It is not the patient who pays for tests, examinations and monitoring of a pregnant woman, but the NHSU that pays the medical institution. Patients can choose where to observe their pregnancy for free from those medical institutions that have a corresponding agreement with the NHSU . There are almost 700 such hospitals in 2024.

To receive free pregnancy monitoring, you need to:

Contact a medical facility that has a contract with the National Health Service for the "Outpatient Pregnancy Management" package. You can find these facilities on the dashboard.

Or call the NHSU contact center at 16-77, the operator will help you find the nearest facility.

You can receive medical services free of charge within this package both with and without an e-referral:

at the patient's self-referral to an obstetrician-gynecologist; by referral of a family doctor with whom the declaration is concluded; as directed by the attending physician.

When choosing a medical institution, the place of residence or registration does not matter.

Free services are provided under the Pregnancy Management on an Outpatient Basis package:

Dynamic monitoring of pregnancy.

Conducting the necessary laboratory tests: from a complete blood count to tests for viruses and perinatal infections.

Conducting instrumental examinations, in particular: Doppler ultrasound, transvaginal ultrasound cervicometry, colposcopy, cardiotocography, electrocardiography, etc.

Prenatal screening.

Prevention of rhesus sensitization by administration of anti-rhesus D immunoglobulin.

Referral to a perinatal (if signs of anomalies, congenital, hereditary pathology are detected in the fetus) or multidisciplinary (if the patient is at high risk of pregnancy) consultation.

Post-exposure prophylaxis of sexually transmitted infections in cases of gender-based violence.

Providing full information to pregnant women about the course of their pregnancy, the specifics of an individualized plan for pregnancy and childbirth.

Providing information to the patient about conditions in which medical care should be sought, in particular, signs of the onset of labor, as well as about perinatal care facilities where a woman, depending on her health and the condition of the fetus, is recommended to give birth, etc.

This list is not exhaustive, more detailed information can be found on the NHSU website .

The NHS operator will help you find the nearest institution by calling 16-77 or dashboard "Concluded contracts...".