When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 2728 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 12060 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 22471 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 49961 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 27089 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 28685 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 10771 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25484 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26142 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 65058 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.9m/s
82%
749mm
Popular news
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - ZelenskyyOctober 20, 07:56 AM • 20175 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 34209 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 6174 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 14900 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump10:40 AM • 12501 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 49954 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 34586 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 111299 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 77587 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 156064 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poltava Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 61473 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 61418 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 80584 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 78681 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 104668 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31

When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2780 views

British scientists have found that with age, men pass on more harmful genetic mutations to their children. After the age of 30, the risk of mutations in sperm increases, reaching 1 in 20 at the age of 43-70.

When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood

Every day, the male body produces millions of sperm, but even the slightest change in body chemistry can affect them. In Britain, more and more men are choosing to freeze their sperm, a service that costs £300 a year, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

While it was previously believed that the risk of a child being born with congenital defects only increased with the mother's age, it has now been found that late fatherhood also carries its own risks. British scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge have discovered that as men age, they pass on more and more harmful genetic mutations to their children.

The study showed that in men over 30, approximately one in 50 sperm have mutations associated with diseases. Between the ages of 43 and 70, this figure rises to 1 in 20.

Experts stated that the results "clearly" show that older parents have a "higher risk of transmitting more pathogenic mutations," and prospective parents should take this into account.

At the same time, numerous studies show that sperm count – an indicator of male fertility – is also declining worldwide, with some estimates showing a drop of as much as 60% in just over one generation.

EU may limit sperm donation to avoid accidental incest19.06.25, 10:47 • 3493 views

Thus, studies have shown that "until 2000, the average sperm count decreased by about 1% each year, and since then the rate of decline has doubled," the publication writes.

Scientists who studied more than a thousand sperm in 81 volunteers aged 24 to 75 found more than 40 genes in which changes occur with age that can increase the risk of autism, cancer, or developmental disorders.

Dr. Matthew Neville, a computational biologist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge and co-author of the study, said: "We were surprised by how much age increases the number of sperm carrying mutations associated with serious diseases."

Professor Matt Hurles, Director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute and co-author of the study, said: "Our findings reveal a hidden genetic risk that increases with paternal age."

Some DNA changes not only survive in the testes but also actively spread, meaning that fathers who conceive later in life may unknowingly have a higher risk of passing on a harmful mutation to their children.

- he added.

Scientists emphasize that not all such mutations lead to the birth of a sick child – some may prevent fertilization or embryo development. However, the trend is alarming.

Scientists found that about 2% of sperm from men aged 30 and over contain disease-causing mutations. This proportion increased to 3-5% in men aged 43 to 74.

Among 70-year-old participants, 4.5% of sperm contained harmful mutations, indicating a clear link between age and genetic risk for offspring.

Addition

Unlike women, who are born with all the eggs they will ever have, men begin producing sperm between the ages of ten and twelve and continue to do so throughout their lives. The average man produces millions of sperm every day, which then take about three months to fully mature. But despite their ability to survive outside the body, sperm are surprisingly fragile.

Seemingly minor changes in body chemistry can have a profound effect on their ability to move, grow, and fertilize an egg. And any change in the number of sperm in a given amount of semen – the sperm count – can affect a man's ability to conceive a child.

The British National Health Service (NHS) does not provide standard sperm freezing services. This is usually only offered to men whose fertility may be affected by illness or treatments such as cancer therapy.

However, private clinics offer this service for £300 per year, plus the cost of infertility treatment when a man wants to use frozen sperm to fertilize a woman.

Loneliness and isolation increase the risk of death from cancer by 11% - study15.10.25, 14:02 • 2971 view

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Trend
Carcinoma
National Health Service
Great Britain