Loneliness and isolation increase the risk of death from cancer by 11% - study

10:41 AM • 1518 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5798 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 11698 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 12260 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 11950 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 14121 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 14637 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23567 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 23894 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13422 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regionsOctober 15, 05:19 AM • 19710 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 40961 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: details06:02 AM • 10761 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 17089 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report08:31 AM • 5460 views
Publications
Silent hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 244 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 17282 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23567 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 23894 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 41156 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Finland
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 55428 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 34832 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 36872 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 44584 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 48469 views
Loneliness and isolation increase the risk of death from cancer by 11% - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

A new study by Canadian experts has found that loneliness or social isolation increases the risk of death from cancer by 11%, and the overall risk of death by 34%. This is due to a stress response that harms the immune system and causes inflammation.

Loneliness and isolation increase the risk of death from cancer by 11% - study

A study on the impact of loneliness on mortality found that cancer patients who feel lonely may be at a greater risk of death. These reasons are related not only to the consequences of cancer but also to others. This is reported by UNN with reference to BMJ Oncology and Euronews.

Details

According to a study by Canadian specialists, published in the medical journal BMJ Oncology, loneliness or social isolation is associated with a 34% increased risk of death overall. As for the probability of death from cancer, there is an 11% increase.

Researchers noted that loneliness can cause a stress response. Its consequences harm the immune system and cause inflammation, which in turn worsens the condition of a cancer patient.

Reference

A group of researchers from Canada analyzed data from 16 previously published studies covering more than 1.6 million people with cancer in Canada, England, Finland, France, Ireland, Japan, and the United States.

These results suggest that loneliness and social isolation may influence outcomes beyond traditional biological and treatment-related factors

- stated in the commentary to the research report.

Addition

The analysis has some limitations, as the studies used different methods and examined different outcomes. Thus, it should be taken into account that the results could also have been influenced by various factors that were not studied.

At the same time, the results of this study add to the growing evidence that loneliness and social isolation can harm people's health.

Loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, type 2 diabetes, dementia, depression and anxiety disorders, as well as suicidal behavior.

- reported the results of previous studies.

Recall

Scientists from Bielefeld University and Communications Psychology found that low self-esteem is associated with recurring negative thoughts that contribute to burnout.

A new study of 100,000 people from seven countries found a link between loneliness and depression.

World Breast Cancer Day is celebrated on October 15.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the world among women: every fourth female cancer patient has breast cancer. In 2022, more than 2.3 million new cases of this disease were recorded.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health
Republic of Ireland
Finland
Canada
England
France
Japan
United States