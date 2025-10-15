Loneliness and isolation increase the risk of death from cancer by 11% - study

A study on the impact of loneliness on mortality found that cancer patients who feel lonely may be at a greater risk of death. These reasons are related not only to the consequences of cancer but also to others. This is reported by UNN with reference to BMJ Oncology and Euronews.

According to a study by Canadian specialists, published in the medical journal BMJ Oncology, loneliness or social isolation is associated with a 34% increased risk of death overall. As for the probability of death from cancer, there is an 11% increase.

Researchers noted that loneliness can cause a stress response. Its consequences harm the immune system and cause inflammation, which in turn worsens the condition of a cancer patient.

A group of researchers from Canada analyzed data from 16 previously published studies covering more than 1.6 million people with cancer in Canada, England, Finland, France, Ireland, Japan, and the United States.

These results suggest that loneliness and social isolation may influence outcomes beyond traditional biological and treatment-related factors - stated in the commentary to the research report.

The analysis has some limitations, as the studies used different methods and examined different outcomes. Thus, it should be taken into account that the results could also have been influenced by various factors that were not studied.

At the same time, the results of this study add to the growing evidence that loneliness and social isolation can harm people's health.

Loneliness and social isolation can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, type 2 diabetes, dementia, depression and anxiety disorders, as well as suicidal behavior. - reported the results of previous studies.

