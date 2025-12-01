Britain and the US agree on zero tariffs for drug exports

Photo: Reuters

The UK and the US have reached an agreement that provides for zero tariffs on British drug exports to the US. In exchange, the National Health Service (NHS) will increase the net price for innovative drugs by 25% – a key condition of the agreements with Donald Trump's government. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Industry estimates suggest this could increase NHS spending by approximately £3 billion over three years and accelerate patient access to advanced treatments. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) predicts the emergence of an additional 3-5 new drugs each year due to increased spending thresholds.

In the US, the agreement was called a step towards "balance in pharmaceutical trade," emphasizing that American companies should receive fair compensation for innovation. The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry supported the agreement, considering it a tool to expand NHS access to innovative drugs.

US may deny visas to overweight people - Daily Mail