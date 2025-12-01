$42.270.07
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 11161 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 12894 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 14632 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 17798 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 19704 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 21001 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 38917 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19824 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 38418 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Britain and the US agree on zero tariffs for drug exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

The United States and Great Britain have reached an agreement on zero tariffs for British drug exports to the US. The NHS will increase the net price for innovative drugs by 25%, which could increase NHS costs by £3 billion.

Britain and the US agree on zero tariffs for drug exports
Photo: Reuters

The UK and the US have reached an agreement that provides for zero tariffs on British drug exports to the US. In exchange, the National Health Service (NHS) will increase the net price for innovative drugs by 25% – a key condition of the agreements with Donald Trump's government. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Industry estimates suggest this could increase NHS spending by approximately £3 billion over three years and accelerate patient access to advanced treatments. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) predicts the emergence of an additional 3-5 new drugs each year due to increased spending thresholds.

In the US, the agreement was called a step towards "balance in pharmaceutical trade," emphasizing that American companies should receive fair compensation for innovation. The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry supported the agreement, considering it a tool to expand NHS access to innovative drugs.

US may deny visas to overweight people - Daily Mail12.11.25, 10:39 • 3217 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Darnytsia (pharmaceutical company)
The Guardian
National Health Service
Donald Trump
Great Britain
United States