The administration of President Donald Trump has issued a directive allowing the denial of immigration visas to the United States for foreigners who are overweight. The document is part of a broader White House policy to tighten immigration control. This was reported by Daily Mail, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Donald Trump's State Department has published guidelines for consular services, advising them to deny immigration visas to overweight individuals.

The document states that obesity is included in the list of conditions that can lead to significant financial costs for the U.S. healthcare system. The list also includes cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic, neurological diseases, diabetes, cancer, and mental disorders.

Officials are advised to ascertain: "Does the applicant have sufficient financial resources to cover the costs of such care throughout their expected life without resorting to public monetary assistance or long-term hospitalization at government expense?"

According to health experts, being overweight can be associated with asthma, sleep apnea syndrome, and high blood pressure, which require expensive treatment.

Administration spokesman Tommy Pigott stated: "It's no secret that the Trump administration puts the interests of the American people first. This includes policies that ensure our immigration system does not burden American taxpayers."

It is clarified that the directive applies only to immigration visas, and not to short-term B-2 visas for tourists or those who can pay for their own medical treatment.

In addition, a separate presidential decree established a "golden card" program, which allows for faster visa acquisition for those willing to make a "significant financial contribution" to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced that up to 80,000 such cards would be available.

The main thing is that wonderful people will come to us, and they will pay - commented Donald Trump on the new policy.

The new directive on visa denials due to health conditions is another step by the Trump administration to tighten immigration policy. State Department representatives emphasize that the goal of the new rules is to "protect the security of Americans and the financial stability of the country."

Recall

The U.S. introduced new rules for non-immigrant visa processing. Now, documents are submitted only in the country of citizenship or permanent residence. For Ukrainians, two application points have been designated - Krakow and Warsaw, while Kyiv is absent.