US may deny visas to overweight people - Daily Mail

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 9818 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 36664 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 39287 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 58798 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 61555 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 95093 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 48748 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 76146 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62146 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 24510 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNSNovember 11, 11:51 PM • 22560 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 16346 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideoNovember 12, 02:27 AM • 23532 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 16570 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 13722 views
Publications
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 9682 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 95075 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 65320 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 76136 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62137 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Bloggers
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
White House
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 754 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 13808 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 16655 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 22274 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 37169 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Brent Crude

US may deny visas to overweight people - Daily Mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

The Trump administration has issued a directive allowing the denial of immigration visas to the US for overweight foreigners. Obesity is included in the list of diseases that can cause significant financial costs to the healthcare system.

US may deny visas to overweight people - Daily Mail

The administration of President Donald Trump has issued a directive allowing the denial of immigration visas to the United States for foreigners who are overweight. The document is part of a broader White House policy to tighten immigration control. This was reported by Daily Mail, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Donald Trump's State Department has published guidelines for consular services, advising them to deny immigration visas to overweight individuals.

The document states that obesity is included in the list of conditions that can lead to significant financial costs for the U.S. healthcare system. The list also includes cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic, neurological diseases, diabetes, cancer, and mental disorders.

Officials are advised to ascertain: "Does the applicant have sufficient financial resources to cover the costs of such care throughout their expected life without resorting to public monetary assistance or long-term hospitalization at government expense?"

According to health experts, being overweight can be associated with asthma, sleep apnea syndrome, and high blood pressure, which require expensive treatment.

Administration spokesman Tommy Pigott stated: "It's no secret that the Trump administration puts the interests of the American people first. This includes policies that ensure our immigration system does not burden American taxpayers."

It is clarified that the directive applies only to immigration visas, and not to short-term B-2 visas for tourists or those who can pay for their own medical treatment.

In addition, a separate presidential decree established a "golden card" program, which allows for faster visa acquisition for those willing to make a "significant financial contribution" to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced that up to 80,000 such cards would be available.

The main thing is that wonderful people will come to us, and they will pay

- commented Donald Trump on the new policy.

The new directive on visa denials due to health conditions is another step by the Trump administration to tighten immigration policy. State Department representatives emphasize that the goal of the new rules is to "protect the security of Americans and the financial stability of the country."

Recall

The U.S. introduced new rules for non-immigrant visa processing. Now, documents are submitted only in the country of citizenship or permanent residence. For Ukrainians, two application points have been designated - Krakow and Warsaw, while Kyiv is absent.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Carcinoma
United States Department of State
White House
Kraków
Donald Trump
Warsaw