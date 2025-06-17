Unique printing of body parts: for the first time in Britain, 3D scanning and printing allowed a person to regain their face after an accident

Bristol 3D Medical Center offers 3D visualization, design and printing, all in one space. The first to use the service was a resident of Devon (south-west England), whose face was severely damaged in an accident.

Details

A cyclist who was left with devastating facial injuries after being hit by a drunk driver has become one of the first patients to use the services of a unique body part printing center of the UK National Health Service.

How the accident happened

In July 2021, Mr Richards was cycling in Miri, Somerset, with two of his friends when they were hit by a drunk driver.

He [the driver] drove up to us from behind, talking on the phone... Two of my friends were not injured, but suffered numerous fractures. I, unfortunately, ended up under the car, so I suffered severe burns on one side of my body and face, as well as fractures of my ribs on the right side - said Dave.

After numerous reconstructive surgeries at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and rehabilitation in many medical facilities, Richards began to return to normal life.

A new step in recovery was implemented at the Bristol Medical 3D Center

Reference

The Bristol 3D Medical Center is considered the first in the UK to combine 3D visualization and printing in one space. The Center provides scientific and technical support with specialized reconstructive expertise.

Most of the equipment was funded by the Southmead Hospital Charitable Trust, the official charity of North Bristol NHS Trust.

Cyclist receives 3D facial print

Richards had facial prostheses made at the specified 3D medical center.

With the help of the center's technologies, a large orbital prosthesis and neck for scars on the neck were made.

It also includes 3D scanning, digital imaging of the face, and then creating a copy and designing the shape for the appropriate prostheses.

For the most part, people don't notice. I've had to live with it for four years. Mostly it's in my head. Often people don't notice, don't say anything, or accept me as I am. - Dave told the BBC.

Richards also added: "If I want to socialize a lot, I feel much more comfortable if I look in the mirror and look smart."

Let us remind you

Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.

Veterans received a lifetime referral for the replacement of prostheses and components without additional certificates.

Prosthetics for children: the price for reimbursement of the cost of prosthesis by the state has been increased