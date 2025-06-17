$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50438 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110357 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107668 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161936 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147896 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150256 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126966 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106052 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178506 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83291 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Unique printing of body parts: for the first time in Britain, 3D scanning and printing allowed a person to regain their face after an accident

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

For the first time in Britain, 3D printing was used to restore the face of a man who was injured in a car accident. The Bristol 3D Medical Center helped him return to normal life by making prostheses.

Unique printing of body parts: for the first time in Britain, 3D scanning and printing allowed a person to regain their face after an accident

Bristol 3D Medical Center offers 3D visualization, design and printing, all in one space. The first to use the service was a resident of Devon (south-west England), whose face was severely damaged in an accident.

UNN reports with reference to the BBC and North Bristol NHS Trust.

Details

A cyclist who was left with devastating facial injuries after being hit by a drunk driver has become one of the first patients to use the services of a unique body part printing center of the UK National Health Service.

How the accident happened

In July 2021, Mr Richards was cycling in Miri, Somerset, with two of his friends when they were hit by a drunk driver.

He [the driver] drove up to us from behind, talking on the phone... Two of my friends were not injured, but suffered numerous fractures. I, unfortunately, ended up under the car, so I suffered severe burns on one side of my body and face, as well as fractures of my ribs on the right side

- said Dave.

After numerous reconstructive surgeries at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and rehabilitation in many medical facilities, Richards began to return to normal life.

A new step in recovery was implemented at the Bristol Medical 3D Center

Reference

The Bristol 3D Medical Center is considered the first in the UK to combine 3D visualization and printing in one space. The Center provides scientific and technical support with specialized reconstructive expertise.

Most of the equipment was funded by the Southmead Hospital Charitable Trust, the official charity of North Bristol NHS Trust.

Cyclist receives 3D facial print

Richards had facial prostheses made at the specified 3D medical center.

With the help of the center's technologies, a large orbital prosthesis and neck for scars on the neck were made.

It also includes 3D scanning, digital imaging of the face, and then creating a copy and designing the shape for the appropriate prostheses.

For the most part, people don't notice. I've had to live with it for four years. Mostly it's in my head. Often people don't notice, don't say anything, or accept me as I am.

- Dave told the BBC.

Richards also added: "If I want to socialize a lot, I feel much more comfortable if I look in the mirror and look smart."

Let us remind you

Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.

Veterans received a lifetime referral for the replacement of prostheses and components without additional certificates.

Prosthetics for children: the price for reimbursement of the cost of prosthesis by the state has been increased29.12.23, 16:53 • 32819 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthTechnologies
National Health Service
United Kingdom
