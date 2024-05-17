There are generators and solar panels: Shmygal assured that the hospitals and TsNPy will work

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68572 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147748 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152015 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248548 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173715 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224914 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101763 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39863 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34577 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52663 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46276 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224914 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223768 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68572 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46276 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52663 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112540 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113457 views
There are generators and solar panels: Shmygal assured that the hospitals and TsNPy will work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14510 views

Despite the power outages, Ukrainian citizens will have access to medical, social and public services as the government ensures energy autonomy for critical institutions through generators and solar power plants.

In Ukraine, despite the current power outages and the difficult situation, citizens will have access to medical, social and public services. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Details

Shmyhal said that the power system is intact and working steadily. Power engineers are in control of the situation. However, electricity generation is not enough to cover all consumption.

Therefore, Ukrenergo is forced to return to the schedules of outages for both industry and households,

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government, the energy sector and all responsible agencies are working continuously to improve the situation as much as possible.

Despite the existing blackouts and the difficult situation, citizens will have access to medical, social and public services. Currently, there are more than 11,000 generators in Ukrainian medical facilities,

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that there are currently more than 11,000 generators in Ukrainian medical institutions. According to him, the availability of at least 1 generator in hospitals with inpatient departments is a condition for contracting with the National Health Service.

In addition, as part of a joint project with the World Bank, the government is installing solar stations with batteries that accumulate electricity in medical facilities. Currently, more than 60 hospitals have such stations.

Recently, medical institutions in 20 regions of Ukraine received 300 energy storage systems. In total, by 2024, Ukraine's healthcare facilities will receive 2,000 such systems,

- Shmyhal noted.

Outages continue: Ukrenergo explained when the light schedules will be in effect on Friday 5/16/24, 7:39 PM • 21708 views

He emphasized that the state also provides social protection institutions. Social service centers have more than 600 generators. Boarding schools have 780 generators. Administrative service centers have 545 generators, and 109 are equipped with solar panels.

This work should not only be continued, but accelerated and expanded. Therefore, the task for each Ministry and Minister is to ensure the energy autonomy of all designated institutions in your area of responsibility. This applies to both electricity and heating,

- the Prime Minister emphasized.

Addendum

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported on May 16 that all hospitals in Ukraine with inpatient facilities are provided with generators. The hospitals can operate fully and carry out urgent and planned surgeries.

Anna Murashko

Society
world-bankWorld Bank
national-health-serviceNational Health Service
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

