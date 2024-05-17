There are generators and solar panels: Shmygal assured that the hospitals and TsNPy will work

In Ukraine, despite the current power outages and the difficult situation, citizens will have access to medical, social and public services. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Details

Shmyhal said that the power system is intact and working steadily. Power engineers are in control of the situation. However, electricity generation is not enough to cover all consumption.

Therefore, Ukrenergo is forced to return to the schedules of outages for both industry and households, - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government, the energy sector and all responsible agencies are working continuously to improve the situation as much as possible.

Despite the existing blackouts and the difficult situation, citizens will have access to medical, social and public services. Currently, there are more than 11,000 generators in Ukrainian medical facilities, - Shmyhal said.

He noted that there are currently more than 11,000 generators in Ukrainian medical institutions. According to him, the availability of at least 1 generator in hospitals with inpatient departments is a condition for contracting with the National Health Service.

In addition, as part of a joint project with the World Bank, the government is installing solar stations with batteries that accumulate electricity in medical facilities. Currently, more than 60 hospitals have such stations.

Recently, medical institutions in 20 regions of Ukraine received 300 energy storage systems. In total, by 2024, Ukraine's healthcare facilities will receive 2,000 such systems, - Shmyhal noted.

Outages continue: Ukrenergo explained when the light schedules will be in effect on Friday

He emphasized that the state also provides social protection institutions. Social service centers have more than 600 generators. Boarding schools have 780 generators. Administrative service centers have 545 generators, and 109 are equipped with solar panels.

This work should not only be continued, but accelerated and expanded. Therefore, the task for each Ministry and Minister is to ensure the energy autonomy of all designated institutions in your area of responsibility. This applies to both electricity and heating, - the Prime Minister emphasized.

Addendum

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported on May 16 that all hospitals in Ukraine with inpatient facilities are provided with generators. The hospitals can operate fully and carry out urgent and planned surgeries.